Human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are no longer welcome in Russia. The Russian Ministry of Justice reports that it has withdrawn the registration of 15 international human rights and other non-profit organizations.

The Russian branches of the concerned organizations have been “excluded due to the discovery of violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation,” the statement said. The judiciary is probably referring to the law that President Vladimir Putin signed at the end of March, which prohibits the distribution of ‘false’ information about Moscow’s actions abroad.

“This new iron curtain will not stop our ongoing efforts to protect the rights of all Russians and citizens in Ukraine,” Human Rights Watch director Kenneth Roth said in a statement.

According to the human rights organization, the Kremlin’s action against NGOs and aid organizations is part of a long-term strategy to quell critical voices in Russia. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has been even tougher on critics of the government. Thousands of people have been arrested in protests against the war in Ukraine.

rapes

Organizations such as Amnesty and Human Rights Watch, meanwhile, are working with Ukrainian authorities to gather as much evidence as possible for war crimes in areas where the Russian army has withdrawn. This mainly concerns the north of the country. Ukraine's human rights ombudsman said Russian soldiers raped minors in Butya. A 14-year-old girl in the Kiev suburb became pregnant after being attacked by five men and an 11-year-old boy from Butya was also the victim, ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova said in a social media message.

The allegations against Moscow are difficult to verify. Earlier, a local administrator said that Ukrainian citizens have also been raped in the southern region of Kherson. A 16-year-old pregnant woman and a 78-year-old woman were allegedly attacked.

Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimes in Butya, where a recent massacre was revealed. After the retreat of the Russians from that place, hundreds of killed civilians were found. The Kremlin vehemently denies having anything to do with the civilian deaths and says it was staged by Ukraine.

Regrouping Russian troops

The Russian army may have left the northern areas, but according to the US Department of Defense, thousands of extra soldiers are gathered at the border near the city of Kharkov. A Pentagon spokesman said last night that Russians are now concentrating their forces there to focus on conquering the Donbas region to the east. The additional Russian units are gathering near the Russian border town of Belgorod, according to spokesman John Kirby. This would involve an increase of ten battalions, which would indicate at least six thousand additional men. Kirby says the Kremlin may want to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists as reinforcements.

To thwart the attacks, the Ukrainian government is once again calling on its foreign allies to provide more weapons and to impose tougher sanctions on Russia over the bloody missile attack on a train station in Kramatorsk. That attack in the eastern region of Donetsk killed at least 52 people on Friday, according to Governor Pavlo Kirilenko, including women and children who tried to leave the city.

Ukraine says the Russian army is behind the missile attack, but Moscow firmly denies being responsible. President Volodimir Zelensky said on Friday evening that Russia deliberately fired on a civilian target with the rocket attack. According to the mayor of Kramatorsk, some 4,000 people were at the train station at the time of the impact, from where many residents are trying to flee the violence in the region. The city is one of the most important evacuation points in eastern Ukraine.

“We expect a strong global response to this war crime,” Zelenski said in a video message published last night about the attack on the station. “Any delay in delivering arms to Ukraine, any refusal, can only mean that the politicians in question want to help the Russian leadership more than us.” Zelensky calls, among other things, for an embargo on Russian energy resources and wants all banks in the country to be cut off from international payment systems.

EU membership

In any case, the president was pleased with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's promise to move quickly towards Ukraine's EU membership. "I am here with you in Kiev today to send a clear signal, the European Union is behind you," said the German. Ukraine has, as far as the Commission president is concerned, a 'European future'. Zelenski promised to complete the EU membership questionnaire within a week.

A major donor conference for refugees from Ukraine is being held in the Polish capital Warsaw this afternoon. It’s the culmination of the fundraiser campaign Stand up for Ukraine† Many dozens of artists and celebrities have joined this. It is organized by the European Commission and Canada, in collaboration with non-governmental organization Global Citizen.

The conference will be led by Ursula von der Leyen and Polish President Andrzej Duda. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is participating from his own country via a video link. Poland was chosen as the location because the country hosts the lion’s share of the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country. The organizers hope for billions of euros from countries and organizations.

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine began on February 24, more than 11 million of its more than 41 million inhabitants have been adrift. More than 4.3 million have fled across the border and more than 7 million are internally displaced. Most of the refugees, 2.5 million people, crossed the Polish border.