One of the main culprits in the recent leaks of Starfield has been arrested. The leaker was arrested for robbery after stealing 67 copies of the game and sell them online. Although many believe that Bethesda filed charges against the leaker for leaking the game, actually that is not the case.

According to a police report, Darin Harris, 29, stole 67 copies of Starfield from a warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee, owned by Vantiva, a logistics company that was in charge of distributing the game. The report claims that the stock stolen from Starfield It was valued at over $2,500, which seems a little off. The game has a value of $70 dollars and the stolen stock includes the Starfield Collector’s Edition with a price of $299 dollars.

We’re talking over $6,000 in stolen property. Harris wasted no time after stealing the copies of the game. He uploaded 45 minutes of gameplay on August 22 and became an internet meme with his iconic line: “Todd, no offense, man. Is a good game”. Harriss was also criticized for his complete lack of skills in the gameplay videos of him. Many users who watched the videos became fans of his non-expert personality and style.

Many of his videos show Harris playing Starfield while smoking a joint. She also uploaded videos of him shipping copies of the game that he sold on the Mercari e-commerce platform. An arrest warrant was issued for him on August 24 and the court issued a search warrant for his home as well.

The person who leaked the Starfield gameplay on YouTube has uploaded a response video. “Todd, no offense man, that’s a good game.” 😂 #starfield #Xbox pic.twitter.com/EuwxOhC7BJ — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 22, 2023

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal Court, police found six copies of the game and several Constellation Editions of Starfield. Most of them were packed in FedEx boxes ready to be shipped. They also found marijuana and three pistols.

Harris claims that he had purchased the games. Since then, he has been charged with one felony and two misdemeanors. He too has been released on $10,000 bail and will appear in court on September 8.

