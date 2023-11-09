Dutch more critical of Israel’s role in conflict, almost half call military action ‘disproportionate’ A month after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Dutch have become more critical of Israel’s role in the conflict. This became apparent on Thursday representative research from the I&O Research agency. A large majority of Dutch people, 74 percent, place responsibility for the course of the war on Hamas – but the percentage that (partly) points to Israel has increased from 45 to 55 percent. I&O Research presented some statements that were also made two weeks ago. The most striking change in the results was seen in the statement that “Israel’s military response to Hamas’ attacks is disproportionate”: 48 percent agreed with this, compared to 43 percent two weeks ago. However, more than two-thirds, 68 percent, say that Israel has the right to defend itself.

This happened on the night from Wednesday to Thursday: ‘Dozens killed in airstrike at Jabalia refugee camp’ Day 34 has arrived in the war between Israel and Hamas. An overview of the most important events in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. Jabalia refugee camp has again become the target of Israeli attacks. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, at least thirty Palestinians, including children, have been killed in bombings in the camp. Dozens of Palestinians were injured. WAFA also reports that at least nineteen Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a passenger car next to the Al-Yemen Al-Saeed hospital in Jabalia.

Israeli army says fighting in Jabalia refugee camp to have taken over a Hamas military post. That happened during a ten-hour battle, the army said, in which several Hamas fighters were killed.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, six Palestinians were killed in one Israeli airstrike on a home in the town of Bani Suhaila, southern Gaza. Thousands of Palestinians have fled to the south of the Gaza Strip on Israel's orders.

Israeli forces have one raided the Amari refugee camp in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. Al Jazeera reports this. Several people are said to have been injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Wednesday 106 trucks carrying aid have entered Gaza via the border crossing at Rafah. Five ambulance vehicles also made the crossing. According to the Palestinian aid organization, a total of 756 trucks have arrived since October 21, but that is not nearly enough for the thousands of injured Palestinians.

Two United Nations officials warn for the appalling conditions in Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza's largest hospital. The emergency room is overcrowded and doctors are forced to treat the sick and injured in "corridors, on the floor and outside.". "Patients suffer indescribably much and unnecessary pain because the medicines and anesthetics run out. In addition, tens of thousands of displaced people have sought shelter in the hospital parking lots and courtyards."

The Israeli army reports that a soldier was killed in fighting in Gaza on Wednesday. Three others were injured. Since the ground offensive in Gaza, which began on October 31, At least 31 Israeli soldiers were killed and at least 260 were injured.

France organizes conference on humanitarian aid to Gaza France is organizing an international conference on humanitarian aid to Gaza on Thursday. About 80 countries and international organizations operating in Gaza are meeting in Paris in an effort to coordinate aid, according to international news agencies. The conference will be led by French President Emmanuel Macron and will include the Prime Ministers of Greece and Ireland and EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. Countries in the region, such as Egypt and Jordan, are also sending a delegation. "Access in Gaza is difficult for basic needs," the Elysée previously reported about the summit. "So the goal is really to work together with all participants and also with Israel." Israel has not been invited to the conference, but according to the organizers it will be kept informed of "developments" at the conference. The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, is welcome. One of the other themes would be how to get injured Palestinians to Egypt. Since last week, the southern border crossing at the town of Rafah has been gradually opened to injured people and people with foreign passports. In total, such two thousand people have left Gaza in this way, although the number of wounded in the strip is many times higher. Before the conference, human rights organization Amnesty International again called for an immediate ceasefire.

WHO warns of infectious diseases in Gaza As the number of deaths and injuries in Gaza continues to rise, overcrowding and disrupted health, water and sanitation services could lead to the rapid spread of infectious diseases, WHO fears. In a message on X, formerly Twitterthe organization says that some worrying trends are already visible. Desalination plants have been closed due to the lack of fuel in the Gaza Strip. As a result, people drink polluted water more often, which significantly increases the risk of bacterial infections. According to the WHO, there have been more than 33,000 cases of diarrhea – a common symptom of bacterial infections. These cases mainly occurred in children under five years of age. In 2021 and 2022, the number of cases in that age group was around two thousand, according to the organization. The lack of fuel also means that waste is rarely collected, creating an environment "conducive to the rapid and widespread spread of insects and rodents that can carry diseases." Israel refuses to allow fuel to pass into the Gaza Strip for fear it will fall into the hands of Hamas.

Hamas leaders: ‘We have succeeded in putting the Palestinian cause back on the map’ In an interview with The New York Times Hamas leaders have explained why they carried out the October 7 surprise attack that killed at least 1,400 people. “The intention was not to improve the situation in Gaza. This battle is intended to completely overturn the situation. We have managed to put the Palestinian issue back on the map, and now no one in the region experiences peace,” said Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayy. The leaders further told the newspaper that the attack on Israel was only prepared by a small group of Hamas leaders. The details of the attack were not shared with regional allies such as Hezbollah, to increase the element of surprise. The October 7 attack was ultimately bigger and deadlier than even its creators expected, Hamas leaders said. This was largely because Hamas fighters easily managed to break through Israel’s defenses, allowing them to overrun military bases and residential areas with little resistance. The number of hostages was also greater than expected.