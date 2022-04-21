The World Bank warns of a global ‘humanitarian disaster’ due to rising food prices. And new sanctions by the European Union should “really hurt Russia,” President Zelensky said.

World Bank boss David Malpass says a food crisis could have disastrous consequences for the poorest of the poor. The war in Ukraine has caused the prices of, among other things, grain and fuels to rise enormously. Malpass warns of ‘a crisis within a crisis’. “People are not only going to eat less, but they also have less money left over for other things, such as education.”

According to him, it is not yet the case that there is an immediate shortage of food. There is basically enough to feed everyone. The trick is to get the food to the people who need it most. Many of them live in countries that have already experienced enormous difficulties due to the corona pandemic. “It concerns at least sixty percent of the poorest countries.” A solution would be to cancel their largest debts, but the rich countries (in the West, but also in China) have not yet expressed their views on this.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky announced in his daily speech last night that the European Union will introduce a new package of sanctions. He discussed this yesterday with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council. “The sanctions should really hurt the Russian state and the military. They are particularly focused on the energy sector, banks, imports, exports and transport.”





Zelenski and Michel also discussed the looming food and energy crisis in Europe. According to them, the possibility is now on the table that Ukraine will resume grain exports, so that Russia ‘can no longer blackmail Europe’.

President Zelensky again called for a boycott of Russian oil during his speech. Germany will in any case respond to this, announced Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. “Oil imports will be halved this summer and will be completely at zero by the end of the year. Then comes the gas, and we do that together with the rest of Europe. That is the strength of the European Union.” German coal imports will also stop this summer. Saying goodbye to Russian gas will take longer, because Germany is largely (more than half) dependent on it.

US President Joe Biden announced a new aid package for Ukraine last night. Earlier this week, the United States said it would supply $800 million worth of weapons. It is not clear what exactly is being given. A spokesman said the US government will do everything to enable Ukraine to fight back effectively in this military battle. Biden expressed his admiration for the resistance of the Ukrainian army: “They are stronger and more proud than I thought.”



Meanwhile, the besieged city of Mariupol is still not completely in the hands of the Russians. The soldiers and civilians in the Azovstal factory hold out. There have been reports for days that it could end any moment for the defenders of the city. Ukraine now wants to sit down with Russia for a ‘special round’ of negotiations on Mariupol, ‘without preconditions’. They should take place in Mariupol itself. The aim is to evacuate the soldiers and civilians trapped in the factory. It would be more than a thousand people.

Macron and Le Pen

The war in Ukraine also affects the French presidential elections. That became apparent again last night during the debate between the two remaining candidates, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. Macron fiercely attacked his opponent for her warm ties to the Kremlin. Le Pen’s party received a loan from a Russian bank in 2014. According to Le Pen, that was because no French bank wanted to lend her anything. Le Pen was also criticized for her recognition of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. She was one of the first political leaders to take that step.

The two also clashed over the role France should play. Macron believes the French should not only help Ukraine militarily, but also take in more refugees. Le Pen thinks supplying arms makes France a ‘combatant’. She is for taking in refugees.

Extra money G7

The finance ministers of the richest industrialized countries (the G7) have agreed that they will give Ukraine at least 22 billion euros in extra aid. And more, if necessary. They have also expressed that they find it uncomfortable that Russia still participates in international meetings such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. “These kinds of organizations should no longer talk to Russia as if nothing is wrong.”

