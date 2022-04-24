Ukraine will receive two key US ministers later today. That is the first time since the start of the war. There is also anger because Putin rejected an Easter truce, but goes to an Easter service himself.

The visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Defense colleague Lloyd Austin was announced last night by President Volodimir Zelenski. “We’re going to talk about the weapons we need and when they should be here.” Washington has still not confirmed the trip of the two to Kiev.

It would be the first time since the beginning of the war that such a high-profile American visit has come to Ukraine. EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and Josep Borrell, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of the Baltic States and Poland have already attended.

First to Kiev

President Zelensky was displeased with another visitor during his daily video message last night. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Kiev on Thursday, but will begin his journey tomorrow in Turkey and then continue to Moscow on Tuesday. There he meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. “But the war is here in Ukraine,” said an angry Zelensky. “There are no corpses on the streets in Moscow. It would make sense to come to Ukraine first, to talk to people here and to understand the consequences of the occupation. to see.”

Mariupol

The fighting continued in eastern and southern Ukraine last night. The American think tank Institute for the Study of War writes in its daily update that the battle for the Azovstal factory in Mariupol is still ongoing. Where President Putin previously said that he would no longer attack the complex (which probably still contains about 2,000 civilians and soldiers), but smoke it out, ground troops were again deployed yesterday.

Another Ukrainian attempt to evacuate civilians from the hard-hit city failed yesterday. After an appeal from the deputy prime minister, some 200 people gathered at a shopping center in northern Mariupol. The Russians would have chased them away because of imminent shelling. Zelensky warned last night that he would cut all peace talks with Russia if the last Mariupol defenders were killed. He said the same about the independence referendum that the Russians may want to hold in the captured city of Kherson.

According to the American experts, the Russians will intensify their attacks in the east in the coming days. The soldiers who previously withdrew from the Kiev region are now also deployed here.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reports that some of its observers in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk have been detained by the Russians. “We are very concerned and are doing everything we can to free the members of this mission.” According to the OSCE, it is an unarmed, non-military mission that “must report impartially and objectively on the situation.”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky gave a press conference yesterday at a metro station in Kiev. © AFP



Emotional

President Zelensky expressed emotion during his speech last night when he spoke about the missile attack on the port city of Odessa. Eight people were killed, including a mother and her eight-month-old baby. In what way was she a threat to Russia? We’re going to find out who did this, everyone who gave the orders, and everyone who carried them out. Doesn’t matter how long it takes.”

Ukraine shot down two other Russian missiles after the first missile strike on Odessa, it reports. They would have been fired from a ship in the Black Sea. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attacks were intended to hit a military airport. A ‘large amount’ of weapons from the US and Europe are said to have been stored there.

Zelensky further accused the Russians of using so-called ‘filtration camps’. This is where mainly Ukrainian men are brought and interrogated before being forwarded to Russia. In the war in Chechnya 20 years ago, the Russians also had such camps. “Of course they are just concentration camps, just like the Nazis used to be.”

Easter in Moscow

Vladimir Putin attended an Easter service in Moscow last night. According to the Russian news agency Tass, he handed over a decorated Easter egg to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill as usual. This church leader has always supported Putin. He previously said that the West has provoked the war in Ukraine itself.

The Ukraine has reacted furiously to Putin’s church visit. Kiev had asked him for a truce so that Ukrainians could also go to church to celebrate Easter. Putin has rejected that.

Watch our videos about the war in Ukraine here: