Ukraine is afraid that Russia will use poison gas. According to unconfirmed reports, this would have already happened in Mariupol. The UN now reports that nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in his speech last night that reports have been received about the use of poison gas. According to Ukrainian troops fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol for weeks, the Russians have used “an unknown poisonous substance against soldiers and civilians.” No evidence has yet been provided, but both the British and Americans are taking the allegations very seriously and say they are investigating. “Any use of such weapons would be a senseless escalation of this conflict,” said British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. “President Putin will be held accountable for this.”

According to Zelenski, the possibility that Russians want to use poison gas has already been mentioned before. “And even then, more and faster action should have been taken against the Russian aggression.” He again called on the West to provide more weapons.





On the run

UN agency Unicef ​​reports that nearly 5 million children have been displaced since the start of the Russian invasion. That is two thirds of all children in Ukraine. At least 142 children have also died, although it is feared that the number is much higher. “This is unbelievable,” Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s emergency program director, told the UN Security Council yesterday. “They have had to leave everything behind: their home, their school and, in many cases, their relatives. I have stories heard about how desperate parents have tried to get their children to safety, and of the 3.2 million children still at home, half are at risk of famine.” He then added that he had never seen anything like this happen so quickly in his 31-year humanitarian career, and warned that the situation in cities like Kherson and Mariupol is likely to be much worse, where water and sanitation are no longer available. See also Green transgender politician Nyke Slawik reprimands the Bundestag omission

The United Nations is also receiving increasing reports of rape and sexual assault. The head of the UN women’s organization calls for investigation and more protection.

‘Everything will run out once’

Mariupol mayor says more than 10,000 civilians have been killed. His city has been besieged by Russian troops for nearly 50 days. According to Vadim Boichenko, the number could even rise to 20,000. “The streets are littered with corpses,” he told AP news agency. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops still defending the city say they are running out of ammunition. On Facebook they write that they expect to be killed or captured soon: “We are being bombed by planes and shot at by cannons and tanks. We have done everything possible and impossible. But everything runs out at some point. The enemy has slowly but surely pushed us back. Now they have surrounded and are trying to destroy us.”

There is indeed a fear that Mariupol is in danger of falling soon, although this is strongly denied by Ukraine itself. The city, which has been under siege since early March, is strategically very important to the Russians. It connects Crimea (which was already annexed by Moscow in 2014) with eastern Ukraine. That is the area of ​​the separatist ‘people’s republics’ Luhansk and Donetsk, which is now the full focus of the Russian army. See also Apple employees threaten dismissal for returning to the office

According to President Zelensky, it is also too early to declare victory in the battle for the capital Kiev. The Russians may have left, but the suffering of the civilians is great. He also warned that the Russian army has left behind tens of thousands of mines. Also in the eastern city of Kharkov, where fighting is still ongoing, authorities are warning via loudspeakers of the danger of mines lying everywhere.

