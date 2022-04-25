The US sends another ambassador to Kiev. This was announced during a lightning visit to Ukraine by two important US ministers. And in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, an oil depot is on fire.

In addition to the return of diplomats and an ambassador (the experienced Bridget Brink), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his colleague of Defense Lloyd Austin also announced that an extra 661 million euros is ready. Almost half of that money is for Ukraine, the rest has to be shared with countries in the region. It counts as a contribution to the costs they have incurred by supplying arms and other military aid to Ukraine. In total, the Americans have now given Kiev 3.4 billion euros since the start of the invasion.

A new weapon delivery is also coming. Ukrainian President Volodimr Zelensky had specifically requested this, in view of the Russian offensive in the east of his country. This includes heavy artillery, including howitzers. Ukrainian soldiers are currently being trained in the use of long-range weapons in neighboring countries.

Secret

The visit of the two ministers was kept secret by Washington until the very last moment for security reasons. Even when Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky announced that they would be coming this weekend, the Americans remained silent. No journalists were allowed. They were informed in Poland on the condition that they would not report until the delegation had returned safely from Kiev.

Defense Secretary Austin is now visiting Germany. There will be a meeting with colleagues from more than twenty countries at the American air base Ramstein. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also be present.

Fire in oil depot

North of Ukraine, roughly halfway between Moscow and Kiev about 200 kilometers from the border, an oil depot is on fire. This has now also been confirmed by the Russian news agency Tass. The report came in last night.

Images clearly show the orange glow against the night sky. It is not yet clear what exactly happened. Ukraine has not claimed anything yet. Russian authorities did report last week that Ukrainian helicopters had carried out attacks in the area.

Mariupol

The battle in Mariupol is still not settled. According to the Institute for the Study of War, an American think tank that provides daily analysis, the Russians are preparing for new attacks on the Azovstal factory. There are still Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in the huge complex. Such an attack would lead to major Russian losses, the experts said. And that’s exactly what Russian leader Vladimir Putin said he wanted to avoid when he announced last week that he wanted to stop fighting there and smoke out the last of the defenders.





Ukraine has proposed to hold peace talks near the complex. According to an adviser to President Zelensky, these should be about a ceasefire. The fate of the people of Mariupol should also be discussed. Several attempts have been made to evacuate people from the city, but to no avail.

The Russians are also still on the attack in the east of the country. According to the think tank, they are making little progress. They operate in small units on several fronts. They still seem incapable of launching the major, all-decisive offensive that has been eagerly anticipated for some time.

German regret

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said in an interview on ZDF yesterday that his country was late with military aid to Ukraine. “That was wrong. We should have started this much earlier. And I’m not talking about days or weeks, but years.” He says this after growing criticism of the Merkel administration’s policies. It would have made itself far too dependent on Russia, especially when it comes to energy supplies. For example, the country buys half of its gas from Moscow.

Ukrainian President Zelensky last night congratulated his French colleague Emmanuel Macron on his re-election. He said Macron is “a true friend” and that he appreciates all the help France has given since the invasion. For example, just before the war, the French president visited Vladimir Putin to try to prevent a war.

