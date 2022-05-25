The Russian army’s offensive in the Donbas continues unabated. Russian troops have launched a full assault on a river in the east of the Donbas region, taking the Ukrainian town of Svitlodarsk. Some places in the area have also come under Russian control. Donetsk governor has confirmed claims of the pro-Russian separatists.

