War UkraineIt seems clear that the Russians have shifted their focus to eastern Ukraine. They want to conquer the entire Donbas region at all costs. There are also the ‘people’s republics’ of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Kremlin has always said that the Donbas was the target of the invasion anyway. But observers believe that the change in strategy is mainly due to the fact that the capital Kiev has still not been taken.

Ukraine has since recaptured large areas northwest and east of Kiev. It claims to take 29 villages and towns in the region around Kiev and Chernihiv. The Russian troops who fought there have withdrawn to Belarus. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said last night that he sees a slow but clear retreat. The situation in the east remains extremely difficult, he said. He said again that Russia is preparing attacks in Donbas and the city of Kharkov. Reuters news agency reports that two cities in central Ukraine, Poltava and Kremenchuk, were hit by rockets last night. There are no reports of casualties yet.





Mines

Zelensky also warned the population that the beaten Russians outside Kiev are inflicting ‘a complete disaster’. According to him, they leave mines all over the ‘area’: not only on roads, but also in houses and on corpses. “There are tripwires everywhere. It’s life-threatening. Anyone going back to this area should be very careful. A normal life is still impossible. Wait until everything is clear of mines, and until you are sure that there is no more bombing.”

Evacuations

The Red Cross aid convoy (with more than 50 buses and cars) that was supposed to evacuate people from the besieged city of Mariupol yesterday is making another attempt today. It had already left Zaporizhzhya on Thursday with a load of relief supplies and medicines, but was unable to reach the southern port city despite a ceasefire. In Mariupol, which has been completely destroyed, there are about 160,000 people with no place to go. They are short of water, food and electricity. At least 5,000 people have been killed, according to local authorities. It is expected that it will not be long before the city falls into the hands of the Russians. See also 'We have met with most of the candidates': US

A convoy of 42 buses, organized by the Ukrainian government, may have managed to leave Mariupol. It is said to have evacuated about 3,000 people. About the same number of people have been taken to safety from Donetsk and Luhansk, the government said.



Quote

There are tripwires everywhere. It’s life-threatening. Anyone going back to this area should be very careful Volodimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine

‘Gauleiters’

In his daily speech, Zelensky strongly criticized the pro-Russian leaders in the occupied cities. He said they wouldn’t last long and called the takeover “a very lame April Fool’s Day joke.” He called the rulers ‘Gauleiters’ (administrators from Nazi Germany). My message to them is simple: the consequences of collaboration are inevitable. Whether that happens today or tomorrow is immaterial, but justice is inevitable.” Even people who cooperate with the new regime, forced or not, should not count on mercy, Zelenski said. “They have a problem. This is the final warning.”

The president accuses Russia of recruiting soldiers in Crimea, the peninsula it captured from Ukraine in 2014. According to him, this is a violation of humanitarian law, and called for additional sanctions. He calls on residents of Crimea not to take up arms or otherwise surrender to the Ukrainian army ‘at the first opportunity’. He promised them mercy.

More help USA

The United States will provide an additional $300 million in military aid to Ukraine. These include laser-guided missile systems, tactical drones, night vision goggles, machine guns, Humvees (armored vehicles) and medical supplies. With this, Washington has already allocated 1.6 billion dollars (1.4 billion euros) since the start of the war to support Ukraine. “This is the beginning of a process to re-equip the Ukrainian military,” said a statement from the US Department of Defense.

