Here is the super oper The thrill of the second super over of the match – Mumbai 11/1, Punjab – 15/0

Mumbai batsman Hardik Pandya, Cairn Pollard, Bowler Chris jordan First ball: Kieron Pollard, one run

Second ball: Hardik Pandya, Wide

Second ball: Hardik Pandya, one run

Third ball: Kieran Pollard, four

Fourth ball: Kieron Pollard, one run, Pandya runs out

5th ball: Kieran Pollard, no run

Sixth ball: Kieron Pollard, two runs Punjab batsmen Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Bowler Trent Bolt First Ball: Chris Gayle, Six

Second ball: Chris Gayle, one run

Third ball: Mayank Agarwal, four

Fourth ball: Mayank Agarwal, four The thrill of the first super over of the match- Punjab- 5/2, Mumbai- 5/1 Punjab batsmen: KL Rahul, Nicholas Puran, Bowler Jaspreet Bumrah First ball: KL Rahul, one run

Second ball, wicket: Nicholas Pooran, out (favorable Roy took a catch)

Third ball: KL Rahul, one run

Fourth ball: Deepak Hooda, one run

5th ball: KL Rahul, two runs

Sixth ball: KL Rahul, LBW out Mumbai batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Cock, Bowler Mohammad shami First ball: Quinton de Kock, one run

Second ball: Rohit Sharma, one run

Third ball: Quinton de Kock, one run

Fourth ball: Rohit Sharma, no run

5th ball: Rohit Sharma, one run

Sixth ball: Quinton de Kock, one run, run out

Mumbai innings: 176/6 After the half-century innings of Quinton de Kock (53), Mumbai Indians set up a challenging score of 176 for six against Kings XI Punjab with the fiery batting of Kieran Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile in the last over. Pollard scored an unbeaten 34 off 21-ball partnership with Coulter-Nile, scoring an unbeaten 34 with the help of four sixes and a four off 12 balls.

Mumbai’s poor start, 3 batsmen returned to 38 Mumbai started off in a haphazard manner, but their 3 batsmen returned to the pavilion with a team score of 38 runs. Rohit Sharma (9) was bowled by Arshadeep and Shami sent the pavilion to Suryakumar Yadav (0). Arshadeep then followed Ishaan Kishan (7).

De Kock and Krunal added 58 runs After this, Krunal Pandya supported De Kock well and both stealing one run apart and also put the boundaries in between. In the 11th over of the match, De Kock hit a brilliant six in the leg off Deepak Hooda who came for bowling. Ravi Bishnoi broke this dangerous pair by taking the wicket of Krunal. Apart from scoring 34 off 30 balls, he also shared a 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket with De Kock.

Di Cock’s 39 balls fifty De Kock completed his half-century in 39 balls with one run after hitting a four and a six against Ashwin in the 15th over. However, de Kock was dismissed by Jordan in the 17th over of the innings. He was caught catching Nicholas Puran in the course of making a big shot. He hit three sixes and as many fours in a 43-ball innings.

Pollart and the Nile storm came again Pollard accelerated Mumbai’s run-rate by hitting two consecutive sixes in 18 overs against Arshdeep Singh. Nathan Coulter-Nile also hit two fours in this over. Mumbai scored 22 runs in this over. Pollard then scored 20 runs with two sixes and a four against Jordan in the last over. Both added 54 runs in the last three overs.

Punjab’s fast start KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave Punjab a good start. Rahul especially targeted Trent Bolt in the third over and hit three fours and a six. A total of 20 runs were scored and the score was reduced to 33 runs after 3 overs.

Bumrah dismissed Mayank, Rahul Chahar returned to Gayle In compulsion, the fourth over was given by Rohit Sharma to Bumrah and he bowled Mayank Agarwal as soon as he came. He returned to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs in 10 balls. After this, Gayle Storm appeared. He scored 24 runs in 21 balls, hitting two sixes and a four. He was framed by young Rahul Chahar in his spin.

Bumrah and Chahar’s deadly bowling Seeing the stormy batting of Nicholas Pooran, Rohit gave the 13th over to Jasprit Bumrah. Bum Bum Bumrah caught Puran in the hands of Nile on the 5th ball of the over. In the very next over, Rahul Chahar caught Maxwell (0) out of Rohit.

Bumrah bowls to KL Rahul, Mumbai’s strong comeback Jasprit Bumrah, who took the wicket on the crucial occasion, once again proved that he is the best bowler of Death Overs. In-form captain KL Rahul was bowled by the third ball of the 18th over. Rahul could not understand this ball done at a speed of 148 km per hour. While the wickets were falling, the captain was constantly playing shots and seemed to be taking the team closer to victory, but after his dismissal, Punjab’s hopes were dealt a big blow. He hit 7 fours and 3 sixes in 51 balls. Punjab score 153 runs for 5 wickets.

… but the picture was still left On the field were Deepak Hooda and Chris Jordan, who batted well and got the team on par. In the last over, Trent Bolt bowled amazingly and Punjab needed 9 runs to win, while allowing 8 runs. A four was sure, but Jordan was run out on the last ball and the match was tied.

It was the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League that two super overs were played in a match. The first match at Super Sunday was also a Super Over, where KKR defeated Hyderabad. After this, the second match was played between Mumbai Indians and Punjab in which two super overs were played. In the match, Mumbai Indians scored 176 for 6 wickets. In reply, Punjab also scored 176 for 6 wickets. The match was tied. After this, both the teams scored 5-5 in the super over and the super over was also tied. Then in the second super over of the match, Mumbai scored 11 runs for one wicket. In response, Punjab won the match on Chris Gayle’s six and Mayank Agarwal’s two fours on Trent Boult.