Max Verstappen took a stroll through the Spanish park on Saturday. The leader in the championship easily took pole position while a large number of his competitors dropped stitches. Leclerc got no further than nineteenth place, Pérez and Russell start eleventh and twelfth respectively and Alonso starts from ninth on the grid.

Due to his poor qualifying, Charles Leclerc changes some parts of his car. As a result, he starts from the pit lane. Pierre Gasly is also being put back. He got in the way of Verstappen and Sainz in qualifying. He gets a six-spot penalty for that. And then we have to talk about rain. For now it looks like the dark clouds are going to miss the circuit, but who knows, maybe some more rain will fall.

The start of the 2023 Spanish GP

Verstappen has a hard time in the first corner. Sainz is away faster on a softer tire than the Dutch driver. Verstappen defends hard, but fair and keeps the lead. Behind them, Norris has tapped Hamilton. In doing so, he damages his front wing, so he comes in at the end of the first lap to have his McLaren repaired. Stroll has since passed Hamilton for third.

LAP 1/66 Contact between Hamilton and Norris around Turn 2 💥 Norris has to pit immediately for a new front wing #SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Y5zD8NGNbi — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2023

After this, Verstappen distances himself from the field behind him. Within about five laps, the gap to Sainz in second place is three seconds. Keep in mind that Verstappen drives on the mediums and Sainz on the softs. Meanwhile, Hamilton has put things in order and Stroll has passed again for third place.

Little difference between the tires

It seems that the tempo difference between the compounds is not big. Norris, who is at the back after his stop, is on the hard tire and clocks the fastest lap time. That could also partly explain why Verstappen runs away so easily from the rest of the field. Several teams respond to this. Drivers who started on the soft tire come in early to change the rubber from the hardest compound.

Sainz is the first of the top three to go in. He switches his soft tires for the mediums. After this, Hamilton reports that his tires are still good. Behind them, Leclerc opts for a special tire strategy. The Ferrari driver reports that the hard tire has no grip at all. He comes in and does fewer laps on the hard tire than other drivers do on the soft tyre.

Lewis Hamilton comes in on the twenty-fifth lap. This causes him to fall back behind Sainz again. The Mercedes does have the advantage that it has new tires. One lap later, Russell comes in. This allows Max Verstappen to make a pit stop without losing the lead in the race. Pérez is now second, but still has to make a stop. When he does, he falls back to P8

“Rain in Turn 5”

As Pérez pulls into the pit box, George Russell reports over the on-board radio that he sees rain in turn five. Meanwhile, Hamilton overtakes Sainz for second. Moments later, Russell asks if anyone else is noticing the rain. “It could also be sweat on the inside of my helmet,” says Russell. No, no one else is reporting the rain, so it’s the driver’s bodily fluids. Thanks for the false hope, Sjors.

LAP 32/66 Put those brollies away 🌂 George Russell thinks that “rain” is actually sweat on his visor! 😄#SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/PpJPjNGSyv — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2023

Who doesn’t give false hope this time is Sergio Pérez. After his pit stop, he slides forward easily. Sainz has now fallen back behind Russell and sees Pérez approaching. “Find a way to stay ahead of Pérez,” Sainz tells his team. Looking for the Ferrari F1 team and way hasn’t turned out to be a great combination in the past. Moments later, Sainz comes in for the hard tyre.

Last pit stops

With fifteen laps to go, the drivers at the front come back in. As a result, Sainz will again drive Pérez. Sainz’s problem: he runs on the hard tire while Pérez switches to the soft tyre. The plan that Ferrari has devised for Sainz is not working. One lap after Pérez has been inside, he again overtakes Sainz for fourth place.

Hamilton and Russell also come in, allowing Verstappen to make another free pit stop. The difference between Verstappen and Hamilton in second place is about seventeen seconds. Mercedes must therefore focus on winning the double podium. Behind Russell, Pérez is chasing the podium.

Verstappen receives a yellow card

Verstappen now receives a final warning. He has been out of bounds three times and gained an advantage in the process. Verstappen is not aware of any harm and therefore wonders where he has been off track. One more time off track and Verstappen gets a five second penalty.

Still, the Dutch driver wants to go for the fastest race lap, but the team advises him not to. You now know what to expect from Verstappen. And exactly that happens. Verstappen improves the fastest race lap in the next lap. “Okay, can you take him home now and keep him within the white lines?” the engineer asks Verstappen. “Yes, yes,” replies the driver.

There are now dark clouds hanging over the circuit, but the raindrops, they stay out. Tsunoda gets another five second staff, for pushing Zhou off the track. As a result, De Vries’ teammate is out of the points. Pérez is two seconds short of the podium, so the Mercedes share the podium with Verstappen.

Did Max Verstappen win in Barcelona today?

Absolute. And again apparently with the greatest of ease. Except for an attempt by Sainz in the very first corner, Verstappen has had no opposition. He led every lap of the race, including during his pit stop. As icing on the cake, Verstappen also drives the fastest race lap. This makes Verstappen the fastest in every training session, takes pole position, drives the fastest race lap and wins by leading every lap. Verstappen thus scores his third Grand Slam (pole, fastest race lap, in the lead every lap).

Result of the 2023 Spanish GP