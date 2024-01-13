Ask ChatGPT what the best roads are in the Netherlands, and you will receive the Afsluitdijk (which is 32 kilometers straight) and the road through Safari Park Beekse Bergen as suggestions. GPT is clearly not the answer to everything. Fortunately, a certain Adam Franco has written a program that analyzes all the bends in the world to pick the nicest roads. It is quite confrontational for Dutch people.

The website Curvature analyzes how sharp the bends are on a piece. The more pink you see on the map, the more winding a stretch of road is. For example, you must clearly be in the south of France, in the north of Spain or even in Italy. As a car enthusiast, it is apparently better to avoid the Netherlands: there are very few beautiful roads to discover from space.

The Netherlands needs a confetti cannon | Photo: © Open Street Map / Roadcurvature.com

According to the map, there is still some fun to be had in the vicinity of the Nieuwkoopse Plassen. The Lekdijk, known among motorcyclists, is also colored red on the map, which is still a step below purple. You can also find a buffet of bends along the Waal and Maas. Local residents will probably not be happy with this finding, just like cyclists and walkers.

How can you find more nice roads in the Netherlands?

There are certainly more beautiful roads in the Netherlands than this map shows, but it is clear that the density of bends in our little country is considerably smaller than in other countries. You can download the Roads app from Porsche to plan a detour to your house with a few more bends than the A2. If you really want to enjoy driving, you should drive home via Milan.