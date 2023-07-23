Eat certain foods, such as: fish Fatty foods and nuts can help keep your heart healthy, while others, like pizza topped with meat, may put you at risk..

And new research has found that for people with a history of heart problemsEating a diet full of processed foods can increase your risk of dying from heart disease.

The study, published in the journal European Heart, looked at 1,171 adults with a history of heart disease over an average period of just over a decade.

Using a questionnaire about eating habits, the researchers compared the amount of ultra-processed foods the participants ate daily, with the total amount of food they consumed.

They found that among the participants who ate the highest percentage of ultra-processed foods, the chance of dying from cardiovascular disease was about two-thirds higher than in the average group.

In addition, the highly processed diet increased all-cause mortality by about 40 percent.

Study author Marialora Panasio said: “People should begin to consider returning to a traditional diet, which severely limits highly processed foods and instead favors home preparation and consumption of unprocessed foods.”

Processed foods are foods that have been modified to last longer or taste better and have been processed with the addition of salt, sugar or yeast, such as bacon, homemade bread, canned fruits and vegetables, smoked fish and malt syrup.