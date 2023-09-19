If you want reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s or some other type of dementia, turn off the television and stay away from the Internet. Get off your butt and go do something. It’s not me who’s talking. That’s science.

A new study conducted on people aged 60 and older has found that eSitting for more than 10 hours a day can dramatically (and quickly) increase your risk of getting dementia.

The researchers found that older people who were sedentary for 12 hours a day had 63 percent more chances of developing dementia in about seven years than those who sat for nine and a quarter hours or less.

AND those who lazed off for 15 hours a day were a whopping 220% more likely to develop dementia during that short period.

The findings were based on a massive study of nearly 50,000 people, none of whom had signs of dementia at first. The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Southern California and the University of Arizona.

“There was a significant nonlinear association between time spent in sedentary behaviors and iincidence of dementia“The researchers reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association. “Among older adults, spending more time in sedentary behaviors was significantly associated with a higher incidence of all-cause dementia.”

While there appeared to be little additional benefit in this study from sitting less than the average time, which was about nine and a quarter hours a day, the risks increased rapidly above that level, and especially above 10 hours a day.

Researchers admit there is more work to do to prove causality. They added that there were few people in the study who spent 15 hours or more a day sitting, so numbers at those levels imply higher levels of uncertainty.

But the findings are consistent with many other studies, which have found that sitting too long is bad for our health, including brain health, while getting more activity is good for it.

Another article in the British Medical Journal also found that too much sitting was bad for our cognitive health. And a UK study from a year ago found that Walking about 10,000 steps a day could reduce the risk of dementia by up to 50%.

During the pandemic, we spent several years talking about little more than COVID-19. We scrubbed apples with Ajax, hid indoors, wore multiple masks, and did all kinds of things in hopes of minimizing our risk of contracting the virus.

But dementia? It is already killing 6.6 million people in the United States; That’s how many people the Alzheimer’s Association says are living with Alzheimer’s today.

There is no cure, there are few treatments and there is no vaccine. And it’s not going away. Rather, it is getting worse, much worse.

The risk of suffering from dementia during our lifetime can be as high as one in four, according to recent research carried out in the Netherlands.

Therefore, any way to reduce risk has to be good. Even if it means getting off the couch.