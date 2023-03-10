Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Men from the age of 45 should have regular examinations for the early detection of prostate cancer. A study has now identified a link between a habit many men have and a disease. © quironsalud

The causes of prostate cancer are not yet clearly understood. A new study found what can increase the risk of death.

Frankfurt – Prostate cancer, also known as prostate carcinoma, is a malignant tumor of the prostate gland that only occurs in men. According to estimates by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), around 70,100 men in Germany contract it every year. This is the most common type of cancer in men.

Certain factors, such as age and family history, can increase the risk of prostate cancer. As the MSD Manual writes, there is an increased risk, especially in older men. The frequency increases with age. However, it is diagnosed less frequently in young men. In addition, men whose close relatives have had prostate cancer are more likely to develop it as well. Smoking and alcohol are known risk factors for many types of cancer. One Swedish study was the first to establish a link between the risk of death and smoking.

Prostate cancer: Increased risk of death in smoking prostate cancer patients

It is known that smokers have an increased risk of developing various types of cancer. But there are only a few studies that have specifically dealt with prostate cancer in this context. A large study has now provided a more complete picture of the link between smoking and the risk of developing and dying from prostate cancer.

The research team evaluated data from 350,000 participants for the study. The results were published in the journal European Urology published. The researchers of the prospective study found that smoking prostate cancer patients had a 20 percent higher risk of dying from the cancer compared to non-smokers. Smoking habits, such as frequency and duration, can also affect the risk of death.

However, it is unclear whether smoking habits were recorded during a relevant time window. It is now important for the researchers to determine the reason why smokers have a worse prognosis if they have prostate cancer. “We need to know more about whether smoking or other risk factors, such as sociodemographic factors, are responsible for this association. Another important question is whether smoking cessation after a prostate cancer diagnosis can improve prognosis,” says Tanja Stocks, associate professor at Lund University and author of the study, in one press release the University.

Editor’s note The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The intake of medication or dietary supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

Prostate cancer: Overweight and obesity are additional risk factors

In a previous one Study, the in International Journal of Cancer was published, researchers also examined whether there is a connection between height, body mass index and the risk of prostate cancer and death. They found that being overweight and obese can also affect the risk of death.

However, the researchers noted limitations in both studies. Although a connection between smoking and the risk of death as well as overweight and obesity could be established in the extensive studies, these could not be proven with a causal justification.

Compared to other types of cancer, prostate cancer often grows slowly and initially without symptoms. Therefore, early detection of prostate cancer is very important. If certain prostate cancer symptoms are suspected or occur, a doctor should be consulted at an early stage. Because in the early stages it allows the disease to be treated more gently and successfully than in an advanced stage. (Vivian Werg)