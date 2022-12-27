Time for Fundablog! This time we look at this Haarlem gem where there is also something nice in the garage for the car enthusiast…

Looking at houses is fun. That is why we like to browse Funda. It feels a bit like swiping on Tinder, you can unashamedly peep into someone’s life and if you like it, you can make a little more work of it. And since Tinderen is not allowed by the boss of the house, Funda remains.

And there we found a gem. In Haarlem this time. The city that was once irreverently referred to as the ‘poor man’s Amsterdam’, but has transcended that status in recent years. In fact, Haarlem is a much nicer city than Amsterdam. And you also have canal houses. Whose deed.

Red bolide in this Haarlem gem

Our search for Fundablog brought us to Bakenessergracht number 150. A true beauty of a canal house. With a view over both the Bakessergracht and the Spaarne on the other side. Within walking distance of St. Bavo’s Church, where Anthony Fokker once flew his Spider around it. Do you know classics…

And where, in addition to the four bedrooms, there is also a surprise for the car enthusiasts among us. A beautiful red car. Which you probably don’t get with the purchase. You see that more often with such ‘clickbait’ from Funda. Isn’t that most annoying?

Are you ready for the car pictures?

But we don’t do clickbait, we just show you the photo of the red car that has nestled itself nice and warm and dry in the indoor garage of this Haarlem gem. And don’t be secretive about it either, so that you have to read the message further if you want to know what it’s really about. No, we are not like that.

Anyway, with this kind of car, further texts are actually superfluous. So don’t wait any longer and just look down…

Red car in Haarlem’s gem

Ha! You didn’t expect this red car, did you?

Indeed, the red car is a Skoda Fabia. Not even washed for this important photo shoot. That shows once again how simply the sellers of this Haarlem gem have remained.

And if you want to tap 1,595,000 euros for this lovely property, rest assured; other cars can also be parked in the garage. If you stuff it a bit, even 2 cars fit in it.

And they don’t even have to be both red…

