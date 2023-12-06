Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

The criticism of Johnson’s government course during the pandemic is enormous. The ex-prime minister now admits mistakes in front of a Corona investigative commission.

London – The good news for Boris Johnson: There will be no official verdict on his Corona policy, which many see as disastrous. But the British former prime minister probably did not find the hours-long questioning before the independent investigative commission pleasant. Lawyer Hugo Keith drives the 59-year-old forward with probing questions. Why did he hesitate with the first lockdown? Did he miss important meetings because he preferred to write a Shakespeare biography, as his then chief advisor Dominic Cummings suggested?

Boris Johnson’s statement on Wednesday reminds many people in Great Britain once again of the mood of the first year of the pandemic in 2020. Johnson’s government reacted too late, too hesitantly and too erratically – these are the accusations that rain down on the conservative politician. He seems focused, his blonde hair is less messy than usual.

Relatives of the Corona victims do not take away Boris Johnson’s grief

Johnson’s answers are of little help in terms of content. Yes, in retrospect he made mistakes. Yes, he recognized the danger too late. What Johnson ultimately says: Nobody was prepared for what came. He always followed the suggestions of his scientific advisors; it was an exceptional situation. He keeps saying he can’t remember exactly.

Right at the beginning, the 59-year-old apologizes extensively for the immense suffering of the people. When he later talks about the spring of 2020, when he himself had to be temporarily cared for in the intensive care unit, he even seems to be in tears.

But relatives of the victims do not believe he is remorseful. Four listeners were expelled from the hall because they had jumped up and held up posters. “The dead cannot hear your apologies,” it says. A personal meeting does not take place: Johnson arrives hours before the questioning, it is still dark. Media suspect that he wanted to avoid demonstrators.

Boris Johnson before the Corona Commission of Inquiry – witnesses describe a disastrous picture

The “Covid-19 Inquiry”, which Johnson launched as prime minister, has been interviewing high-profile witnesses for weeks. Former ministers testified, as did the government’s scientific advisers and Johnson’s ex-chief adviser Dominic Cummings. He has a warm dislike for his former superior – and didn’t say anything good to Johnson. The former head of government is like a shopping cart that wanders around: he tends to constantly turn around and change his mind.

But other witness statements did not paint a favorable picture either. Johnson’s former communications chief Lee Cain, for example, said that the pandemic was the “wrong crisis” for Johnson’s “abilities” and accused him of hesitating and delaying. Former health minister Sajid Javid said Cummings was the real prime minister – just not in title.

There was also sharp criticism of the ex-prime minister from academics. His former chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said Johnson was confused by research data. Apparently he once seriously asked whether the coronavirus could be stopped. by blowing your nose with a special hairdryer.

“This guy makes governing impossible” – spicy WhatsApp messages about Boris Johnson

Explosive WhatsApp messages also became known. In it, the top government official Simon Case wrote about Johnson: “Governing isn’t actually that hard, but this guy makes it really impossible.” His verdict: “I have never seen a group of people less well suited to it. to govern a country.”

The content of the chat messages is sometimes drastic and vulgar. Cummings, for example, once insulted the cabinet as “useless damn pigs.” And that’s still at the bottom of the list of insults. The chats indicated a culture of deceit and contempt in the seat of government, the broadcaster commented Sky News. Cummings in particular is accused of creating a “toxic atmosphere,” according to the analysis by former chief civil servant Helen McNamara.

Johnson’s irritating comments are likely to cause criticism

Johnson outwardly dismisses the criticism calmly. Everyone was under stress and only wanted the best. Leading politicians such as Construction Secretary Michael Gove jumped to Johnson’s side. Former Health Minister Matt Hancock blamed former advisor Cummings for the bad atmosphere.

But some of Johnson’s comments are also likely to raise questions. The then Prime Minister is said to have said in autumn 2020 that he would rather “let the corpses pile up” than announce a new lockdown – which he did soon afterwards. According to ex-advisor Vallance, Johnson said another time, “Corona is nature’s way of dealing with old people.” They should accept their fate.

Questions about this are expected later in the questioning; a total of two days are scheduled for Johnson’s statement. Above all, relatives of the 227,000 people who, according to death certificates, died in… Great Britain who died of Covid-19 will listen carefully. “A country will watch and wait: for control, accountability and answers,” commented the BBC. (rowa/dpa)