And it can be yours, because it’s up for auction.

Porsche recently launched the 911 Dakar, of course, but before that there were already enough people who had started working with rally 911s themselves. And there were also very nice creations in between. How about a GT3 RS in rally trim?

Rally-themed 911s are usually boosted 964s, but this project is of a completely different nature. Firstly, a 991 GT3 RS has been taken as a starting point and secondly, the car has not been raised. This car is therefore not intended to conquer sand dunes.

Nevertheless, the necessary adjustments have been made to this car. To begin with, the car is equipped with a Reiger Racing coilover kit and the bottom has extra aluminum protection, as befits a rally car. There are also mud flaps and a roof scoop, which is of course only for looks. And livery of course, but you must have noticed that already.

The most eye-catching adjustment, however, are the rally lights on the nose. To mount it, the front cover itself has also been modified. This is now made of steel instead of carbon. Don’t worry: the original valve is also still present.

The rally theme continues inside this Porsche. This GT3 RS, for example, is equipped with a roll cage, five-point harnesses and a rally handbrake for the better Ken Block work.

There is one more modification that should not go unmentioned: the car is also equipped with a custom exhaust. It doesn’t make much sense to describe sound, but luckily there’s an epic video of this car, which you can check out below:

Under the wrap, this Porsche is white, by the way, if you’re curious about that. The car has 33,366 km on the clock and is located in Sweden. If you are interested, you can make an offer Collecting Cars. There’s the car when we speak auctioned. Bidding is still possible until 19.25 Wednesday evening.

