Tuesday, June 13, 2023
This great goal from Erling Haaland, the best of the 2022-2023 Champions League

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 13, 2023
in Sports
The UEFA announced, this Monday, its verdict.

the belgian goal Thibaut Courtois and the Brazilian winger Vinicius Júnior, Real Madrid players, and Rodri Hernández, Manchester City midfielder who scored the winning goal in the final against Inter Milan, are in the eleven for the 2022/23 Champions League season.

The set of Pep Guardiolawho won their first title in the highest European competition in Istanbul, monopolizes the majority of the eleven chosen by the UEFA panel of technical observers
the great goal

The best young player has been the Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22-year-old Italian Napoli winger, who has been one of the great sensations of the campaign, both in European competition and in Serie A.

The panel has also chosen the ten best goals of the course, led by the one achieved by the Norwegian Erling Haaland to his former team, the Borussia Dortmund, on the second day of the group stage in City’s 2-1 win.
