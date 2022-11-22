Nowadays there is very little to see when you open a hood of a new car; a few plastic covers and, above all, a lot of warning symbols. It used to be different, and engines were more than worth showing even outside the car, such as the six-in-line of the BMW M3 from the nineties. And if you don’t have the space for that, there’s always a Lego option.

You might have expected that this isn’t an official Lego set. The French Remi Avagios is the maker of this neat construction. He recreated BMW’s S50 B32 engine in approximately one to six scale. It measures about 20 by 17 centimeters. As you can see it here, it takes 1,155 blocks. At least you know for sure that you will suffer from your fingertips after building this.

Where can I buy the BMW M3 motorbike from Lego?

Maybe you already spotted it, but the bike in the picture is not real yet. Currently it is only a digital render. The creator of Lego’s S50 engine tells TopGear he is currently seeking funding. So he really wants to release the building set, but you still have to be patient, so.