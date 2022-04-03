WowGrandma78 has been streaming on Twitch since 2020 and has celebrated his birthday with an extension.

Twitter it can be a place full of hate and toxicity, a problem that the platform has not stopped fighting against through tools such as the new complaints portal, however, it is also that place where an 80-year-old grandmother she enjoys playing World of Warcraft while her community turns out to celebrate her birthday.

WowGrandma78 opened his Twitch channel in 2020WowGrandma78 He has six children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and in January 2020 Opened his Twitch channela place he describes as toxicity free and friendly, where she plays World of Warcraft as a healer druid and talks to her followers. WowGrandma78 is not new to the Blizzard MMORPG, as her biography indicates, she has been playing almost 20 yearsfrom Vanilla.

He’s been playing World of Warcraft for almost 20 years.The veteran streamer He turned 80 on March 17 and, as you have shared Kotaku, decided to celebrate his birthday with a Twitch spread that he’s kept for over two weeks now. As you can imagine, WowGrandma78 has been taking breaks during these weeks and has taken advantage of them to spend some slides illustrating his life storyfrom his birth to his retirement, passing through his adolescence and his first children.

This is the way in which WowGrandma78 has managed to create a safe and friendly place, where he expresses his passion for video games while maintaining family conversations about her life and shares the moments that have taken her there. Fortunately, the case of WowGrandma78 is not the only one in the industry, the grandmother of independent developer Paul Hubans, played more than 4,000 hours of Animal Crossing, conquering the gaming community.

