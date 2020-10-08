Kamala Harris doesn’t need a run on Wednesday to carry out her toughest attack of the evening. “This government has forfeited the right to re-election,” she said at the first and only debate of the vice-presidential candidates in Salt Lake City, Utah. And: “The American people have witnessed the greatest failure of a government in the history of our country.”

Then she lists those failures: more than 210,000 dead, seven million infected, and 30 million people in America who have lost their jobs.

With this entry, the Senator from California, who wants to win the American presidential election on November 3, together with Joe Biden, sets the tone – in view of a president who is currently infected and in quarantine and whose White House is now a corona hotspot has already developed more than 30 infected people, this is the hit that the former prosecutor has to land.

The counterparty of their opponent turns out as expected: Vice President Pence, who is also head of the Corona Task Force, defends the government’s approach in all areas: If they had not acted so quickly and imposed the entry ban on China, it would have been ten times so many people died. There is not a hint of self-criticism to be heard. But nobody really expected that.

When asked what example the Americans should take from the “superspreading event” in the rose garden, which probably most of the infections in the White House go back to, Pence accomplishes the feat of turning it into a question of principle. This shows how different the Republican approach is from that of the opposition: the government has great confidence in the ability of Americans to behave properly.

On the other hand, the Democrats only wanted to tell people what to do: for example, with a mask. He even goes so far as to demand that the American people be given credit for the great sacrifices they have made.

Trump reports from the White House via video

The calm way Pence recites such sentences doesn’t make them any less egregious. But it is the final spurt of the election campaign, and elections will take place in 26 days. Even catastrophes like the president’s illness have to be reinterpreted as successes. Pence is also known for his hymns of praise for Trump.

In Washington, the US president is ignoring the guidelines of his own experts and is even seen again in the Oval Office on Wednesday – although he has only just been treated for three days in hospital and is still considered extremely contagious. He also recorded on video that his illness was perhaps even a divine blessing. Because he has defeated the virus and now knows even better how to deal with it.

After this introduction, the rest of the debate is hardly about the virus and its consequences, which seems strange given the dimensions of the pandemic in the United States. But these are the rules of the TV duel, which the two camps negotiated in advance.

One of the issues that remained controversial to the end concerns the safeguards in the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall, where the debate is taking place. For a long time, the Pence warehouse had resisted that Plexiglas panes should separate the two opponents. In the end, the Harris team prevailed. This time the discussion will also take place sitting – at a distance of four meters.

This setting alone contributes to the fact that things are much more civilized than in the first TV duel between Trump and Biden on Tuesday a week ago, when the president in particular interrupted his challenger with every answer. After that, the most frequently expressed conclusion was that there should be no more such debate.

With the President’s Covid-19 disease, which became known on Friday night, it initially looked as if it would not come to that either. In the meantime, Trump has announced again that he wants to hold on to the two duels that are still planned.

Thanks to these uncertainties in advance, the debate between the vice-candidates was described as one of the most important of all. Because Pence would become president if Trump were to fail. And Harris is considered a fallback option anyway if Biden, who would be 78 years old if he won the election, could not rule for the full four years.

In terms of content, it touches on many of the points that would distinguish a Biden / Harris government from the current one. Whether on the topics of climate change, taxes, health insurance or abortion: it becomes clear where the two camps stand. However, Pence in particular often shows reluctance to respond to moderator Susan Page’s questions, preferring to bring up the topics he believes the party base wants to hear. And the Republican runs out of speaking time time and again. The moderator does little to counter this.

So much remains unanswered: for example, why the death rate from Covid-19 in the USA is higher than in most other countries; whether Pence, like Harris, sees climate change as “an existential threat”; whether he would welcome a complete ban on abortion in his home state of Indiana, should the Supreme Court clear the way for it with a solid conservative majority; whether Trump would leave the field in the event of defeat; or whether American voters didn’t deserve to know exactly the state of their president’s health. On the last point, Pence would rather thank him for the “great sympathy” in the fate of the president.

But Harris also evades questions from time to time. For example, after her political change of opinion on the “Green New Deal” called for by the left wing of her party or whether she had spoken to Biden about a possible succession plan. She prefers to talk about her personal story as the first African American woman on a presidential ticket, as the first woman in many of her career steps.

The debates will not fundamentally change anything

It should be noted that both of the participants in the discussion would rather set aside their most important political points than face a real discussion. And both succeed by and large on this evening. They also manage to remain calm and relaxed almost continuously. Harris smiles at that almost all the time – especially when Pence criticizes her. The debate training that she has completed with former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, among others, is paying off.

The polls will show in the coming days what effect this TV duel, which is taking place at a time when more than four million Americans have already voted, will show. Even before the start of the presidential race, the likelihood that the debate would fundamentally change something was not particularly great. The 90 minutes did little to change this impression. That would then primarily benefit the challenger’s camp, which is ahead in surveys and has recently even expanded this lead.