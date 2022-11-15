And even better, if you want you can also just buy this Golf.

At first glance, when you see this Golf you think that it is one of the many tijoende copies that are driving around in the Netherlands. It is not surprising, there are now more of these types of Golfs that have undergone such a treatment than there are original ones.

Often the adjustments are limited only to the appearance. Lower it a bit, put thick BBS’s underneath, mounted a thick roar pipe and because it also has to look fast, they also put a roll cage in it. Exactly what this Golf also has. Only in this specific case just a little more effort has been put into it…

This Golf has a thick V6 on board

This Golf has been tackled from top to bottom. And by that we really mean from head to toe. The most important thing is the engine they have spooned in. That’s not a ‘silly’ four-cylinder with turbo, but a big fat 3.2 liter V6 from Audi. This means that this project produces 250 hp.

To get those forces a bit decent on the road, an all-wheel drive system has also been fitted. Again not tinkered myself, but from an Audi TT. In fact, so much has been done to it that we better let the seller tell us that himself. Just look below.

You can buy this Golf

The engine has only run 150 kilometers, so in principle it should be able to last for a while. The rest of the conversion was also not done by a bunch of bunglers, so you don’t have to worry about that either.

Do not you believe me? Then take a look just on this link, then you see that they didn’t go ice cream overnight…

All this beauty is valued at 34,000 euros, but you can already start bidding from 30,000, which saves 4 backs for petrol. Do you want to see more, look at the advertisement on Marktplaats and you might soon be the king of the local McDonalds parking lot!

