Animators ’64 Bits’ have reimagined the latest Sony Santa Monica adventure as if it were a PS1 game.

The ‘demakes’ are being a sensation among the fans of classic games, which they see as some of the current adventures with more modern graphics are transported in a retro style, typical of systems from several decades ago. We have recently been in awe of the Bloodborne demake, the Miyazaki classic has been accompanied by an ambitious project that perfectly replicates the look it would have had running on a PSX.

Demake takes inspiration from the PlayStation classic, Breath of Fire 4But this time, that is another Sony title that he has received a beautiful “32-bit” version. This is the God of War of 2018, an essential game that makes us fall in love again, this time, with a very different version. It has been carried out by the animators of channel 64 Bits and beyond the change of visual aspect, they have also reimagined its gameplay.

Kratos and Atreus fight in turn-based combatFar from the action game we know, these animators have raised Gof of War like a classic RPGMore specifically, they have been inspired by the fantastic Breath of Fire 4, the favorite role-playing game of the first PlayStation of these talented animators. In the video we can see many of the classic RPG mechanics, such as turn-based combat and the sum of experience at the end of the confrontation.

Kratos and Atreus also have their drawn images, special abilities with the classic animated cuts, victory celebration and their own statistics. Everything has been pampered to the point that it appears to be a perfectly playable and very interesting title. Unfortunately, these projects are rarely more than a nice curiosity to stimulate our imagination. Some other works by demake artists include crossovers such as Castlevania and Resident Evil 8: Village.

