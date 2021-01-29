The call that would change his life came on October 15 at 2:37 pm, 13 days after his 23rd birthday. Björn Leber was a professional ski cross until a double herniated disc suddenly ended his career. He was sitting at his student desk in Konstanz, where he was about to get his bachelor’s degree in sports science, and wrote applications as a personal trainer.

Sascha was on the phone, boss of the fitness studio “Albgym” in St. Blasien in the Black Forest, where Björn had worked. It is located near his parents’ house in Bernau, on the south side of the 1493 meter high Feldberg and the 1415 meter high Herzogenhorn. Could he keep the next few weeks free for a special client? And how good is his English?

A little later I got a second call, via Facetime. A woman’s voice with a Russian accent. Björn calls her “M.” He is not allowed to reveal more about her. “M.” asked questions, outlined the task of getting her boss fit again, and swore Björn to secrecy.

Shielded in the Black Forest

Björn Leber became the man who boxed Alexej Navalny back to life after being poisoned with the neurotoxin Novitschok, after an artificial coma and recovery in the Berlin Charité. And gave him back his lost fitness over the course of the next nine weeks in the remote town of Ibach in the Black Forest. He made the acquaintance of bodyguards and security precautions himself.

How is Navalny in personal contact? “Simply nice, downright amicable and respectful. We could talk about everything: how to deal with mortal danger, about the family and your daughter. She even visited us in Ibach, ”says Leber. He was most impressed by Navalny’s ambition and discipline. “If he was at the end of an exercise and I encouraged him, you can still do two, he did three.”

The road to success was full of hurdles, surprises and puzzles. Back from Konstanz, Björn Leber found his hometown Bernau full of police cars and team vans that had rarely been seen there before. There were an unusually large number of foreigners in the inns.

“I could feel: he is a fighter”

When he came to the agreed address to meet his new client in Ibach, his ID was checked and his body was scanned. Then he had to wait outside the house for half an hour in the cold.

“I think it would have taken longer if Navalny hadn’t felt sorry for me and invited me in. Then he stood in front of me: tall, upright, polite. I’m Alexej, he said. “

It was not to be overlooked that the client had already had more strength and muscles. “After four weeks in a coma, he was physically almost at zero. But I could feel: He’s a fighter, ”recalls Leber.

Concentrated work on fitness: Alexej Navalny and trainer Björn Leber Photo: Albgym Fitness and Health Center

The joint work began with the anamnesis. “Alexej had not only lost strength and muscles. The coordination of movements had suffered from the poison. I made suggestions for a training plan for how we not only build muscle, but also work on it: with juggling and boxing, because that’s exactly what matters. ”Two days later they started training.

Björn Leber describes the speed at which Navalny made progress as “extraordinary”. In his experience, beginners in fitness training can gain three kilos of muscle in two months under very good conditions. With Navalny it was four kilos. “There was a basis there. Alexej was very fit before the poisoning. “

Visit to the gym under police protection

The recovery dragged on over several phases. Initially, the strength was sufficient for two fitness units a week, later for four. “We did the strength training with him in Ibach. I brought the equipment for this with me. Later we went to Sascha’s fitness studio in St. Blasien. The police were standing outside and screened us off. “

Björn Leber believes that he was also able to help Navalny so well because he drew from his own experience: How do you get fit again when your health is badly damaged? “This is a different task for a personal trainer than for clients who want to lose weight. Or train yourself a six-pack or want to have the most muscular upper arms with friends. “

Björn Leber wanted to become a ski professional “with heart and blood”. He was for a while too. As a child and teenager in Bernau, he had good slopes in front of the door. Success came. “The coolest thing was the 2017 Student Olympics in Kazakhstan.” He was on the podium in the Eurocacup, he had prospects of the World Cup.

Leber knows this: suddenly the health is gone, from the dream

Suddenly the dream came out at 20. It started with back problems, and soon he was only pain-free during physio. “I think I wanted too much, I overdid it with strength training, and I took too many weights.” The diagnosis: herniated discs on both sides.

Leber had not pursued the desired professional career as a sports soldier in the Bundeswehr or associated it with a similar insurance. From his parents’ house – his father runs a software company, “a small SAP” – he had noticed: A degree brings financial security for life. And when the intervertebral disc reported: “You will need a healthy cross all your life.” He studied sports science in Konstanz and worked on making the body healthy again with “Physio, Physio, Physio”.

Soon he was able to train again in the Olympic Park in Munich. At the same time he got his licenses and started to work as a personal trainer. He is currently writing his bachelor thesis on “Doping and the effects on human physiology”. He has to hand them in by March 20th. Next, he would like to do a master’s degree in “Business of Sport Management”.

Black Forest cake from grandma. Alexei is happy like a child

Curiosity, keep learning, don’t give up: Björn Leber feels a connection with Alexej Navalny here too. “He tried to learn German on the side – he can count up to 20 fluently. And he taught me a little Russian. “

When they talked about Germany, Navalny said that he “likes this Black Forest cake so much”. Björn’s grandma baked him a heart-shaped cherry cake. “Alexej was as happy as a child.” And recorded a thank you video for the 86 year old.

Navalny also took photos with Björn. One day they posted some of them on Instagram in parallel. “I got 8,000 likes, Alexej 280,000.” You can see what celebrities are like.

Navalny was well protected in Ibach, especially because of its secluded location and the secrecy of the initiated. “That was probably the intention, including that of the government, after the daily headlines about his state of health in the Charité,” says Leber. “Let it rest.”

Suddenly Navalny stopped answering

At first, Navalny was largely housebound. He should hardly go outside – and if only with personal protection, Leber has observed. “Alexej likes to go for a walk, especially in the morning and in the evening.” When it became clear that he lives in the Black Forest, the security became less strict.

Navalny “worked a lot” when there was no training. “He was mostly sitting at his MacBook. Or he was on the phone. “

Secrecy is not so easy, Leber has learned that too. At the end of October he was sitting with friends in the inn, the Corona requirements were relaxed at the time, “and they started talking about Navalny. How is he doing now? I kept my mouth shut, as quiet as a lamb, and thank God no one noticed. “

Is he still in contact with Navalny today? “Not to him, but to ‘M.’, His advisor”. Björn Leber presses around for a moment. “I’m a little embarrassed. At first I wrote to him directly and at some point was surprised that he no longer answered. But he can no longer do that. They put him in prison as soon as he returned to Moscow. “

About the risks They often talked about the threat of Navalny in Russia in the nine weeks between mid-October and early December. “Björn, he said, I only have one way to find out. Alexei wanted to go back and continue on his way. That inspires me with great respect. “

When they said goodbye, they hugged. “I asked him when we would meet again. Then he laughed, hugged me again and said: Come by when I’m the Russian President. “