There are many exciting stories behind the castles and palaces in Germany. One residence is even unique in the world.

Honau – They stand there gracefully and magnificently and are reminiscent of the time of the nobility in the southwest: Six of the most beautiful castles in Baden-Württemberg. The Solitude Palace, the Residence in Heidelberg or the Baroque Palace in Mannheim invite young and old to a special excursion. Behind the majestic buildings there is often an impressive and unique origin story – such as Lichtenstein Castle in Honau (Reutlingen district).

There is a castle that is unique in the world in Baden-Württemberg. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / wolf-sportfoto

Lichtenstein Castle in Baden-Württemberg was built based on a novel

A castle like in a fairy tale is not just an empty phrase, but actually almost corresponds to reality. Lichtenstein Castle has its style in Baden-Württemberg thanks to the novel “Lichtenstein” by Wilhelm Hauff, because it was built between 1840 and 1842 based on this model. This makes it the only castle in the world that was built based on a novel.

Since then, the building in the Swabian Alb at a height of 817 meters has enchanted people. There are even three replicas of the castle: in Lietzow on Rügen, in Osthofen (Rheinhessen) and in Hout Bay, South Africa, near Cape Town, you can find some very similar buildings.

Lichtenstein Castle in Baden-Württemberg was built based on the novel “Lichtenstein” by Wilhelm Hauff. © IMAGO/Guenter Hofer/SchwabenPress

The unique Lichtenstein Castle is a popular excursion destination

With Lichtenstein Castle, the era of architectural romanticism lives on today. The fortress is therefore also an interesting and popular excursion destination in the southwest. Under www.schloss-lichtenstein.de You can find the opening times in the respective seasons. The price for entry to the castle courtyard is 4 euros for adults, 3 euros for concessions and 2 euros for children aged 6 to 16 years.

The interior of Lichtenstein Castle can only be visited during a 30-minute guided tour. This offer costs 12 euros for adults, 10 euros for concessions and 6 euros for children (6 to 16 years old). The price also includes entry to the castle courtyard.