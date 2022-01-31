A friend of a friend with her own scaffolding wood workshop who sawed herself out of hand. That turned out to be the start of Okkehout more than ten years ago. Okke van Beuge, hitherto a failed student and temporarily unemployed, decided to step in and gradually discovered a passion for traditional furniture making. Where once there was a lot of solicitation, he now assembles tables from scrap, residual and pruning wood on the Keileweg in Rotterdam.

