The Ciroz gene is responsible for pediatric heart defects and the poor placement of internal organs. This finding, published in ‘The American Journal of Human Genetics‘, represents a significant advance in the study of hereditary diseases, which have a higher rate in Saudi Arabia than in other parts of the world.

The discovery was possible thanks to the collaboration of various world -renowned institutes and hospitals, including two hospitals and two universities in the kingdom. Bruno Reversadeprofessor of KaustHe explains that this study highlights the demographic particularity of the Middle East and its impact on the genetics of hereditary diseases.

The investigation also identified several genes associated with these diseases from the study of populations in the region.

The team of scientists, led by reversade and naif almontashiri of the Taibah Universitystudied samples of 16 patients from 10 families, including four from Saudi Arabia. They discovered that the Ciroz gene plays a fundamental role in the rupture of symmetry during embryonic development.









Your inactivation cause congenital heart defects and problems in the disposition of internal organs.

Normally, the human body presents an asymmetric internal organization, with the heart to the left and the liver on the right. When this process is altered, there is a condition known as heterotaxia, which affects approximately 1 in 10,000 births.

In some cases, the heterotaxia It is asymptomatic, but in others, it can cause serious and potentially fatal cardiac defects. In fact, Five of the 16 patients in the study died Before fulfilling their first year of life due to these defects.

The study also analyzed the function of the Ciroz gene in different animal species and concluded that it is crucial for the development of mammals, including humans. This highlights the importance of genetic studies in human populations to better understand embryogenesis and develop more effective diagnostic tools.