Rob Leus's gas stations and car washes are regularly targeted by robbers, burglars, vandals, scammers and defaulters. On Monday it happened again at the Kolthofsingel in Almere. But the incident last week in the shop on Henriëtte Roland Holstlaan was very exceptional. “We are used to something, but we had never experienced this before.”

#gas #station #scene #strange #incident #woman #hides #bulletproof #checkout #area