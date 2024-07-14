Roses, tulips, lilies and hydrangeas. Perfectly cut lawns of a captivating green. Paths surrounded by flowering trees. All this natural beauty made Longwood Gardens, a gigantic garden near New York, has been voted the most beautiful in the world.

According to the criteria of

A comprehensive study by travel agency Titan Travel, published in June, established a list of the most attractive gardens, including several in the United States. This survey was created with the opinions of thousands of tourists on travel review sites such as Tripadvisor, Google searches, and their posts on social networks such as Instagram and TikTok.

Based on all this information, the team located Longwood Gardens, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in number one as the most beautiful in the world.

“Longwood Gardens is an accessible source of beauty, with More than 10,000 species and varieties of plants to explore“described the team members of this agency.

“The winning gardens also had one of the highest volumes of posts on social mediaas well as a 22.2 percent increase in searches in the last two years,” they said. In this case, this garden had 307,185 Instagram posts and 6,096 TikTok hashtag mentionsand also had 19% of reviews describing it as a place “beautiful”.

What to see at Longwood Gardens?

The splendor of nature is evident in this garden where you can see a different variety of flowers with each season of the year. Spring is one of the best times to visit Longwood Gardens, as you can see the awakening of the gardens with colorful cloaks of fragrant flowers.

In addition to the flora, the place offers other types of unmissable shows. In its picturesque fountains You can see unforgettable dancing water shows, while in During holiday seasons, such as Christmas, garden organizers decorate the paths with hundreds of thousands of lights. so that you can enjoy a special tour.

Thanks to their official website you can see what is blooming at the time you decide to visit the garden. At this time of July, exotic species such as the bird of paradise plant, orchids, and the bush rose.