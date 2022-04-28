Map games are becoming all the rage in recent years, from ‘GeoGuessr’, where you have to guess a location from a Google Maps image, to the new novelty in this type of entertainment, ‘

Back of your hand‘, with which you can test your knowledge about the area where you live.

The arrival of ‘smartphones’ and the possibility of being connected to the internet all the time brought advantages, although it also made us lose some data that was common in the past. Facts such as knowing by heart the telephone number of the people with whom you spoke the most and were in contact with, was lost with the arrival of telephones in which it was not necessary to dial the number.

Navigation applications such as Google Maps brought the possibility of using the mobile to travel to any place. Just by typing the name of the restaurant, store or place we want to go, the application guides us to the site. You no longer need to know the names of the streets to locate a place. A technology that facilitates a task that was more complicated in the past, since it was necessary to look for the name of the street and the number within it on a map.

With ‘Back of your hand’ you can see if you know how to locate the streets in the area where you live. With a design similar to a navigation application, in which the city plan is shown as if it were a map, this game allows you to select a certain area and it will give you the name of one of the streets in that area. The challenge for the user is to select the road with that name, where the proximity to the street will matter, since the game indicates the distance between the selection and the location of the street.