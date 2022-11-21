We already reveal that it is a real AMG.

Fake AMGs abound. Often it does not go beyond badge tuning, sometimes people have also taken the trouble to mount AMG bumpers and exhausts. On Marktplaats there is now a fake where the fork is slightly different in the stem. It is a real AMG, which still wants to do better.

If you look at the nose, at first glance it looks like a G 63 of the last generation, which has been overhauled by Brabus. The car is also for sale as ‘Brabus G 800 Widestar’. We are talking about a very expensive car, which can even cost 4 tons second-hand.

However, a closer inspection soon reveals that it is not a Brabus G 800 Widestar at all. And no G-class of the latest generation either. And not a G 63. In reality it is an ‘old’ G-class from 2011, with the front of a new G-class and a fake Brabus body kit.

The ad does not hide that either. It states that it is a G 55 AMG. Despite all the fake parts, it is just a real AMG. But apparently that wasn’t enough for the previous owner.

If you are still in doubt whether this is really a G-class from the previous generation, the interior will give you the answer. You clearly look at the very old dashboard of the previous Geländewagen. The interior has also received a major makeover, because everything is covered with porn red leather and Alcantara.

Even though the body kit is fake, it seems that the bike has indeed received a Brabus treatment. The ad mentions 780 hp. That is considerably more than the 507 hp that a G 55 AMG delivered as standard.

Despite the fact that it is not a Brabus 800 Widestar, we cannot speak of a bargain. € 89,500 is still requested for this G 55 with 95,000 km on the clock. Fair is fair: it is a unique car. There has the Marketplace advertisement not a word about lying.

