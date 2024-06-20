Spring has ended and summer announces its arrival with a “Honeymoon”. But not exactly that of lovers. This is how the sixth full Moon of the year is known, which can be observed from early Friday morning until Sunday morning around the world, and in Spain it will appear in all its splendor in the night sky on Saturday. This moon will appear above the horizon as naturally as always, although it will coincide with the point at which our natural satellite reaches its closest distance to Earth, so it will appear larger and brighter in the sky.

Like the so-called Blue or Worm Moon, the June one has several names: Honey, Strawberry or Hot Moon are some of the most used. But none corresponds to an astronomical phenomenon, nor does it refer to any scientific concept around it. So where do these nicknames come from? The nickname “Honey Moon” goes back to the tradition of calling the first month of marriage that way and it is believed that it may be linked to this full Moon due to the custom of getting married in June. According to NASAwhich also makes use of these popular nicknames, some writings suggest that late June was when the honey was ready for harvest, making this “the sweetest Moon.”

To find the origin of another of those names you have to go back almost a century, to the 1930s. So, the Maine Farmers’ Almanac began to publish the names that different Native American peoples gave to the Moon throughout the year. One of the most popular was the Strawberry Moon, in reference to the harvest season for this fruit in the northeastern United States. Other cultures called it the Hot Moon for the beginning of the summer heat.

For the most part, these are popular expressions, a mixture derived from the mystery that surrounds the Earth’s natural satellite and the relationships that were established with the climate, the seasons of the year and hunting or agriculture from the perspective of different ancient cultures. .

Colors and sizes of the Moon

Although the names Pink or Strawberry Moon suggest a pink color, this one will not have a different hue than other full moons. However, due to its low position in the sky during the summer, it can appear more reddish or orange, an effect of the dispersion of light through the Earth’s atmosphere, a phenomenon caused by its position during the summer solstice. Another factor that can alter its color are some air pollutants, such as particles released from the burning of organic material such as wood or garbage, which can remain suspended in the atmosphere and partially block the dispersion of light, favoring the passage of lengths. longer waves, which correspond to orange hues, resulting in an effect similar to that of a lunar eclipse in skies near the fires.

Regarding size, recently the term of the supermoons. Although it is not accepted by the International Astronomical Union, which is the organization that is responsible for naming and classifying celestial objects, is quite popular. The Moon’s orbit is not circular, it is elliptical. That means that at some times it is closer to Earth than at others. Although its size is the same, when we look at it at specific times it may seem that it is not, but it is still not understood exactly why this happens. Large moons are always an optical illusion.

When and how to see the honeymoon

The Honey Moon will appear at nightfall on Friday and will travel across the sky during the early hours of the morning. Although it can be observed from Friday, the key night will be Saturday, June 22, when it will reach its moment of greatest splendor at 03:08 a.m. (Spanish peninsula), according to the National Astronomical Observatory.

Anyone can observe the full Moon in June without the need for instruments, but for a better experience, it is recommended to leave cities with high visual pollution and observe the satellite with binoculars or a telescope. Full moons far from the city usually give the best photos.

The following Full Moons of 2024 and their nicknames July 21: Deer Moon

August 19: sturgeon moon

September 18: harvest moon

October the 17th: Hunter’s Moon

November 15: beaver moon

December 15: cold moon

