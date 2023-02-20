Mexico.- Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, ‘El Tigre’, was one of the most powerful men in Mexico and was also able to make the most money due to his work, because he owned companies like Televisa.

In addition, the Azcárraga family has owned the soccer team for several decades, and it was Azcárraga Milmo who bought it in 1959, it is disclosed in various news portals.

Emilio Azcárraga Jean is the son of Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, ‘El Tigre’, and is in charge of his emporium, but it transcends that the one who started the empire they have was his grandfather, Emilio Azcarraga Vidaurreta.

Emilio Azcárraga Milmo led the Televisa company to success, and who increased the family’s businesses and fortune, since in addition to the television station, the Azcárragas are owners of other businesses, including Club America.

Club América is one of the most important soccer teams in Mexico and the portal Medio Tiempo, specialized in sports, points out that América is valued at around 83.6 million dollars.

On July 22, 1959, Azcárraga Milmo closed the purchase agreement for Club América with Issac Bessudo and ‘at that time Azcárraga would have paid 425 thousand pesos to Bessudo, according to information disseminated in the book Emilio Azcárraga and his Televisa empire, written and researched by Claudia Fernández and Andrew Paxman in the year 2000.

At present, América has one of the most expensive payrolls in Mexican soccer, and competes with being one of the most valuable teams in the American continent.

Club América is popular in Mexico, the USA and Central America, it has players of international stature and attractive facilities in Coapa and with the Azteca Stadium.