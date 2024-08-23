According to the criteria of
The offer is open to veterans and federal employees who meet the definition of surplus or displaced persons and to U.S. citizens, nationals, or those who owe allegiance to the United States. In the offer, the The government indicates that the employee must comply with the following responsibilities::
- Assist ranger staff with daily routine tasks necessary to operate and maintain Stony Gorge Reservoir and East Park Reservoir recreation areas
- Perform a variety of public contact work, including informing and explaining basic rules and regulations to visitors regarding safety
- Use tact and diplomacy to give visitors a clear and concise explanation of the policy
- Explore the lands and waters of the Project by vehicle, boat and on foot
- Report accidents, vandalism and unauthorized users to the appropriate authorities
- Assess potential health, safety and environmental hazards
- Observe and correct unsafe actions and/or conditions
- Contribute to local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency response agencies
- Administer first aid or other emergency assistance
- Perform routine cleaning and maintenance tasks
- Assist in project maintenance activities
Requirements to apply for a job as a forest ranger in the United States
In case you want to apply for the job offer posted on the official website of the US government, you must make sure that meet the requirements mentioned in the following list:
- Must be a U.S. citizen or national
- Must be eligible for federal employment, as determined through a background investigation
- Submit a resume and supporting documentation
- Meet the minimum education and/or experience requirements
- You must submit a transcript to verify education requirements.
- You must maintain a valid state driver’s license at all times
- Be trained in first aid, CPR, and bloodborne pathogens
- Know how to swim to pass the motorboat operator course and pass a basic water safety and rescue course
