Through the official website intended for the publication of job offers, the The United States government opened a vacancy for the position of forest ranger in the Elk Creek community within Californiawhich offers the possibility of earning up to US$45,000 per year.

The job offers in the United States allow citizens to fulfill their dream of settling permanently in what is for many the land of opportunity. Through its website, the The government published a job offer with a salary range of between US$35,373 and US$45,982 per yearas a way of full time.

The offer is open to veterans and federal employees who meet the definition of surplus or displaced persons and to U.S. citizens, nationals, or those who owe allegiance to the United States. In the offer, the The government indicates that the employee must comply with the following responsibilities::

Assist ranger staff with daily routine tasks necessary to operate and maintain Stony Gorge Reservoir and East Park Reservoir recreation areas

Perform a variety of public contact work, including informing and explaining basic rules and regulations to visitors regarding safety

Use tact and diplomacy to give visitors a clear and concise explanation of the policy

Explore the lands and waters of the Project by vehicle, boat and on foot

Report accidents, vandalism and unauthorized users to the appropriate authorities

Assess potential health, safety and environmental hazards

Observe and correct unsafe actions and/or conditions

Contribute to local and state law enforcement agencies and emergency response agencies

Administer first aid or other emergency assistance

Perform routine cleaning and maintenance tasks

Assist in project maintenance activities

Requirements to apply for a job as a forest ranger in the United States

In case you want to apply for the job offer posted on the official website of the US government, you must make sure that meet the requirements mentioned in the following list: