Yes, it’s another restored Land Rover Defender, but as you might have guessed from the images above, it’s inspired by the iconic Chinook twin-rotor helicopter. We’ve never seen that before. The Chinook celebrated its 40th year of active service in 2021 and this is its birthday party, hosted by the Tecniq company. Time flies.

So a somewhat tenuous link between the two, but we’ll let that go as the ‘Q40 Defender by Tecniq’ will be auctioned off at the Goodwood Revival in September to raise money for the Royal Air Forces Association. The charity provides support to former members of the British Royal Air Force.

The Defender has a Ford engine

As the engine for the Q40 Defender, the builders chose the 2.3-liter Ford EcoBoost turbo engine from the Ford Mustang. There is more than 300 hp and a seven-speed automatic transmission. The suspension is new with stiffer stabilizer bars and an improved braking system. The paint of the Q40 Defender is dark green to match the Chinook. There is also some carbon fiber, which we do not find directly on the helicopter.

The interior of the Ford-powered Defender also looks a bit more luxurious than the Heli, with four lightweight racing seats. And yes there are sheepskin inserts and that is a drinks fridge in the back. There’s also a new steering wheel, as well as a padded headlining and redesigned center console. Oh, and that’s real Chinook fabric used to separate the trunk from the back seat.