The future has finally arrived. By this time next year, we’ll all be flying flying cars and driving aeroplanes. We may be getting a little ahead of ourselves, but the Slovakian AirCar has now received an ‘official certificate of airworthiness’ from the Slovakian transport authority. After completing 70 hours of flight testing and more than 200 take-offs and landings, the time had come.

All the tests were apparently compatible with the standards of the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which means that the thing suddenly has international potential. Exciting times for AirCar. Incidentally, a driver’s license will not be sufficient to fly by car. If you find a pilot without a driver’s license, you can carpool.

The AirCar has a BMW engine

Some statistics? The two-seater AirCar is powered by a 160 hp 1.6-litre BMW engine. The thing can fly up to 2.5 kilometers high, at a speed of 190 km/h. A new version with a more powerful engine is also in the works. It reaches a speed of 299 km/h and will be certified in twelve months. The wings and tail fold away automatically when you drive it on the street.

The inventor of the AirCar, Professor Stefan Klein, said of the certificate of airworthiness: ‘The AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of highly efficient flying cars. It’s official and definitive confirmation of our ability to change medium-haul travel forever.” In the Netherlands, Pal-V is working on a flying car, but that company uses blades instead of wings.

Trivia: The BMW logo is not a propeller

It would be very appropriate for AirCar’s marketing talk now, but the BMW logo is not a propeller. The brand, in its own words, never made much effort to contradict this myth. In fact it was just a nice round logo with the letters of the brand and the colors of the state of Bavaria.