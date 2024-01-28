If you are looking for a destination for your next trip, you should know that this year Miami Florida won the battle against Dubai, one of the favorite cities of the rich and celebrities. She took the prize World's Leading Lifestyle Destination 2023which is why it reaffirmed itself as one of the best vacation options in the world.

Like every year, the winning destination of the prize awarded by the World Travel Awardsand in this edition the award went to Miami Florida. Also among the nominees were Dubai, New York, Paris, Los Angeles and London.

According to information from 6 South Florida, Miami was recognized for its collection of public art, its museums and art galleries, the wide range of restaurants, hotels and luxury spas located on the coast.

Miami, the best lifestyle destination of 2023



Miami Beach It is a city famous for being the home of international celebrities, but it is also rich in heritage and architectural design; It also has spectacular beaches.

Its cultural, gastronomic and natural heritage is invaluable

This metropolis has many alternatives for tourists and locals, since you can enjoy its natural splendor and lifestyle through water sports.beachfront yoga and culinary options focused on invasive species and sustainable practices to protect marine life, notes the specialized travel website Travel and Tour World.

For her part, Grisette Marcos, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Authority of Miami Beach, reiterated its commitment to preserving the history of this Florida city in 2024, also presented new attractions and experiences such as Open House Miami to attract more tourism from anywhere in the world. He also discussed his plans to improve his technological resources, including the integration of augmented reality into various platforms, to show even more the lifestyle of Miami Beach.