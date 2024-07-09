According to the criteria of

Although the task of choosing the most fun city in Florida depends on subjective issues, A study made by Stacker could define what it is about, But to achieve this, the company relied on the most recent data from WalletHub as of December 2023. So First place as the most fun city in Florida was awarded to Orlandowhich also achieved second place at the national level.

The study released by News Channel 8 noted that Orlando, Florida achieved such a high place on this list of fun cities thanks to the fact that the famous Disney World amusement park is located there. The world-famous theme park features endless rides and games. When you’re done touring, they suggest you Also visit Universal Orlando Resortwhich is a fun alternative to explore in this city.

The park was opened in the 1990s and is one of Orlando’s most important attractions. Photo:EFE/Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World / Share

In this study 182 cities were comparedwhich included the 150 most populated cities in the United States. They were then divided into different categories: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and partying, as well as costs.

Activities for a fun day in Orlando, Florida



In addition to the two attractions already mentioned that helped position Orlando as the most fun city in Florida in the list of Stackerthere are other must-see stops in this region, including: