The study released by News Channel 8 noted that Orlando, Florida achieved such a high place on this list of fun cities thanks to the fact that the famous Disney World amusement park is located there. The world-famous theme park features endless rides and games. When you’re done touring, they suggest you Also visit Universal Orlando Resortwhich is a fun alternative to explore in this city.
In this study 182 cities were comparedwhich included the 150 most populated cities in the United States. They were then divided into different categories: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and partying, as well as costs.
Activities for a fun day in Orlando, Florida
In addition to the two attractions already mentioned that helped position Orlando as the most fun city in Florida in the list of Stackerthere are other must-see stops in this region, including:
- ICON Park: You can stroll through this entertainment complex that features a giant Ferris wheel, the Orlando StarFlyer and various dining and shopping options.
- Gatorland: a unique theme park dedicated to alligators and crocodiles, with live shows and ziplines over the reptile enclosures.
- Orlando Science Center: It is perfect for families, offering interactive and educational exhibits on science and technology.
- Lake Eola Park: Spend a day relaxing in this urban park, or rent a swan boat and enjoy panoramic views of the Orlando skyline.
- Wekiwa Springs State Park: Experience outdoor activities such as hiking, swimming and canoeing in a beautiful natural setting.
