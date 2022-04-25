The creator of the role-playing and fantasy saga is concerned about a luxury piece suitable for very few pockets.

Anyone who is a collector of figures will already know the high prices that are paid for some statuettes created with great care and care by those responsible. But it may be that the last announced product of Final Fantasy VI has exceeded all levels of logic in its sale price, to the point of leaving Hironobu Sakaguchi, creator of the saga, who wonders on networks if everything is going well in Square Enix.

The figure in question is a 1:6 three-dimensional fantasy piece from Square Enix’s Masterline line of luxury goods dedicated to the sixth numerical installment of the series, it specifically shows Terra Branford in her magitek armor in great detail. Its exclusive nature means that only 600 units will be manufactured worldwide, which will be shipped from June 24 to all those who pay. 1,485,000 yen (10,800 euros at the time of writing).

Its high price has not left anyone indifferent, including Hironobu Sakaguchi who seems even “dangerous” and remembers that its cost is higher than that of a diorama used for Fantasian, its exclusive JRPG from Apple Arcade that we already talked about.

This comparison is also made by other followers, who remember how this luxury item is worth as much as a small utility vehicle or several times the price of some large and well-cared figures for collectors such as the Prime1 from Godzilla vs. Kong. In fact, other pieces of the Square Enix Masterline line have not come close to this price, such as one dedicated to NieR Automata that came out for 3,000 euros.

