Margot Robbie will give life to Barbie in Greta Gerwing’s next film to deconstruct the ‘perfect woman’, but this is not the first time that the actress has played a female outside the system. The movie “I, Tonya” came in 2017 to prove to fans that she had much more to offer after “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Suicide Squad”, as well as prove for herself that she was a good artist.

“It was the first time I saw a film of mine and I said: ‘Okay, I’m a good actress.’ I thought, ‘I’m ready to get closer to my idols,’” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 when she reviewed her work in Hollywood. Not for nothing, her role earned her an Oscar nomination and the respect of various detractors who called her just a pretty face.

The film tells the tough story of Tonya Harding, a prominent American ice skater capable of doing a triple axel and who began to pursue her dreams since she was 3 years old. Her life had its ups and downs, but nothing was the same for her when her main rival at the Winter Olympics, Nancy Kerrigan, was attacked by a hired thug.

Believe it or not, it is a true event that shocked the United States and the world of sports. Director Craig Gillespie relied on “completely true and extremely contradictory interviews” and it goes without saying that he didn’t need a lot of fantasy to make the plot look fantastic on its own.

“I, Tonya” was directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Steven Rogers. Photo: Clubhouse Pictures

“I, Tonya” is an exciting and unconventional tragicomedy according to the personality of its protagonist. Narrated with action and force, it uses black humor to digest improbable events and satire to dismantle the American dream. She does not give a chance to yawn at any time and she really wants to know more about the case that she always refused to have a definitive and consistent version among all those involved.

You’ve never seen a biopic as crazy as this before, or a Margot Robbie so inspired. Now that the movie is on Netflix, this is your chance to rediscover the talent of the actress before the premiere of “Barbie”.