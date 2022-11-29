Recently, the Fiat 500e got a bit angrier appearance because Abarth took it for the Abarth 500e. The British designer Afzal Kahn is now adding quite a bit of anger. He and his team grab the unsuspecting electric Fiat by the collar and give it this tough look. The result has been crowned Fiat 500ec Designio.

Kahn’s surgery is cosmetic only. So nothing changes to the battery pack or the electric motor, which produces 95 hp. At the front, the 500e gets a new grille, bumper and hood. On that hood, the cute eyelashes are gone. You can also get new rims in two types and it has a diffuser. If you like, Kahn will make your 500e creep closer to the tarmac, by 30 millimeters in the front and 25 millimeters in the rear.

The price of the Fiat 500ec Designio

Inside you expect a design that is just as gray and dark as on the outside. Nothing is less true. We think Kahn used a mix between chemical green and ocean blue for this shoot. Fortunately, you can also choose from more aggressive sounding colors such as ‘gunmetal’ and ‘rockall’. To top it off, you can get handlebars that are mostly carbon fiber.

The upgrade is for the Fiat 500e built between 2020 and 2022. You can order the rims, the body kit, the special steering wheel and the interior separately. Strangely enough, the body kit says that it costs 0.00 euros. We assume that you will only receive the prize if you show serious interest. All in all, you have lost at least about 11,000 euros for the Fiat 500ec Designio, without the body kit.