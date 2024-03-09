You may have seen one of those water bikes that are reminiscent of the Volkswagen Beetle. This sad replica is nothing compared to the creation of Car Off Shore. They have made a boat that looks exactly like a new Fiat 500. Even better: you can buy or rent it at your holiday destination.

Cars Off Shore founder Antonio Galasso took the idea of ​​the 500 boat to Stellantis. The parent company gave the green light and the company was allowed to build 500 units. The headlights, taillight and mirrors come straight from a real Fiat 500. The rest of the body is custom-made for the hull of the boat. In addition, a large part of the interior has been taken over and made water-resistant.

The power of the Fiat 500 boat

Let us help you straight away: No, unfortunately this Fiat 500 boat does not have a Lamborghini V12 engine(s) at the stern. The boat is equipped as standard with a 40 hp Mercury engine for a top speed of 39 km/h. Optionally, Car Off Shore replaces the outboard motor for a 115 hp version that provides a maximum speed of 65 km/h. This makes it stronger than a hybrid Fiat 500, but the boat is 3 hp short of being able to handle the 500e.

You can accommodate a maximum of five people on the almost five-meter long boat. There are a number of them in a harbor near Naples at Positano Boats. Renting a Fiat 500 boat costs at least 150 euros. You can then sail for 45 minutes with three people. If you want to go on the water for an hour and a half, you pay 400 euros.

Proposing on a Fiat 500 boat

Positano Boats also has a special 'marriage proposal offer'. You and your partner will be accompanied by a skipper and a photographer. You can sail for an hour and a half and you will receive a bottle of Italian champagne (don't tell the French), but you will spend a bit more money: 1,200 euros to be precise. But hey, you have to do something for it, right?

For that one time, renting a boat is a lot cheaper than buying one. Car Off Shore still has 33 pieces left and is sending them to Miami. There you can buy a special 'Miami Edition' for 125,000 dollars, the equivalent of approximately 110,000 euros. Then you get an 80 hp Mercury outboard motor. Then take that Beetle pedal boat.