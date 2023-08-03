You have to look closely to even see that it is a Ferrari, but it sells for more than 1 million.

I think we’ve talked about it before, but Ferraris are expensive. New, used young and especially if they are classic. We usually also understand, because they are usually gems. Brilliant on all fronts and you can pay quite a bit for that. We don’t make it difficult at all.

But very occasionally something is offered that even raises our eyebrows. Like in this case. Because this bale of rust that has been a beautiful Ferrari in the distant past must fetch more than a million…

This Ferrari costs over a million

Basically, it is a car that justifies a high price. It was once a Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider and also the second one ever built. And it was something, in the 50s. 0-100 went under 6 seconds and it reached 235 kilometers per hour. And that without V12, but with a 4-cylinder.

This copy was involved in an accident in the 1960s and caught fire. The engine was removed and so were the wheels. And what was left was this, a bucket of rust and scrap. But from Ferrari…

And because it was a Ferrari with a special history, the wreck was also traded until it eventually ended up with an American real estate dealer. But when he got into trouble with the tax authorities, the wreck had to be sold after quite a bit of wandering.

And now you can buy it. You do get a motor and because you are a special customer, also a set of wheels. But you have to dig deep into your pockets for that, according to auction house RM Sotheby’s this Ferrari goes under the hammer for more than 1 million.

Well, if you have too much money, I’d just do it. Fits nicely with Jthe new island…

