If you have saved enough cars with a prancing horse on the hood and then have enough money left over, Ferrari would love to make a supercar that is configured entirely to your wishes. That is the case with this Ferrari KC23. A ‘big collector’ of Ferraris asked the brand to show what the future of racing cars might look like.

There are more than a few nods to the Daytona SP3 in the design, but the KC23 is based on the 488 GT3 Evo. That’s pretty crazy when you know that there is a newer 296 GT3 that is also quite successful. One reason for this choice may be that it took Ferrari three years to develop the KC23. In addition, the 488 GT3 with 530 race victories and 120 titles is not exactly a failure either. Plus the 488 has a V8 and the 296 has a V6.

Ferrari does not want to say anything about the choice of name KC23. It probably refers to the collector’s initials. Could it be Kevin Costner, or maybe someone named Kees and nicknamed Keesie? It remains guesswork. Furthermore, Ferrari says that the design of the car hides a number of technical aspects. With this, the brand refers to the detachable rear wing and the air intakes behind the doors that automatically rise when the engine starts.

Specifications of the Ferrari KC23

Ah yes, the engine. The KC23 takes all the mechanical parts of the 488 GT3 Evo with it. This means that a 3.9-litre V8 sends power to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch gearbox. Normally, the Balance of Performance would ensure that the eight-cylinder produces a maximum of 608 hp, but Ferrari already pumped out 700 hp from the same engine for the 488 GT Modificata. Ferrari does not reveal how much horsepower the KC23 will get, but says that one-off car has no “homologation restrictions”.

Because there are no rules from the FIA, mirrors have been replaced by cameras. The front, which looks rather imposing, is made in one piece (a clamshell) while the rear is dominated by the rear light inspired by the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. Oh, and those flaps behind the front wheels slide out so the car generates some extra downforce.

Special wheels for when it’s not running

The color on the KC23 is also made specifically for this car. Ferrari calls it ‘Gold Mercury’, is applied in four layers and contains liquid metal so that the finish shines extra. There are special 21-inch wheels at the front and 22-inch wheels at the rear for when the car is not on track, but on display. When it’s showtime, it gets 18-inch wheels.

Not much has changed on the inside, apart from reupholstered door panels and special KC23 seats. The one-off Ferrari will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It will then be in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello until October. We hope for KC that he can just drive his car after this…