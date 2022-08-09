No luxury features, an engine homologated for racing and the most powerful Ferrari ever made at the time. And yet the brand had no plans to race the F40. It was built to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the brand – and it was the last Ferrari to receive the approval of chief executive Enzo before his death.

However, the Ferrari F40 ended up on the track. Ferrari specialist Michelotto converted a small number of F40s for track use. To make matters more confusing, this isn’t one of those cars. This Ferrari F40 was delivered new in the Netherlands by Kroymans in 1989 and remained a ‘normal’ F40 for the first three years.

The first step was a racing chassis

Then he went to Cavallino Tuning, the racing branch of Kroymans. Peter van Erp modified the suspension with racing shock absorbers, installed new counters and brakes and had the car repainted in yellow. In the years 1993 and 1994 the F40 raced for the Dutch Racing Promotions team. He then went to the UK for his further racing career.

The G-Tex company in the UK teamed up with Michelotto to increase the power to 700 horsepower. Later the car was sold again. The originally Dutch F40 raced on various circuits from the late 1990s to 2009. For example, in 2001 he was seen at Spa-Franchorchamps with the sticker ‘sponsored by my wife‘. In 2019 he was still on the exhibition floor of Techno-Classica in Essen.

A major restoration after a hard life

This F40 has had a tough but rewarding life. When it went to the current owner, sometime in 2019, the car underwent a major restoration. In Maranello, at the Zanasi Group, 123,000 euros went into increasing the power to 1,000 hp, a mechanical and optical restoration and new paint with the name Grigio Nardo. You can also just call this Nardogray, for the Audi enthusiasts.

Will you bring this Ferrari F40 back to the Netherlands? He is currently at RM Sotheby’s with ‘price on request’. If you register him here, he will receive the original registration number (YB-84-KG) and you can say that you have an original Dutch copy. You can’t pass up that opportunity, right?