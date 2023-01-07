Jordan Driskell posted a photo of his kids on a “leash” while on a field trip. The haters didn’t spare him

Today’s is the story of a young 31-year-old dad called Jordan Driskell. Photos of his family went around the world on social networks after he was attacked and criticized by haters.

Jordan Driskell is father of 5 year old quintuplets, three girls and two boys. Anyone who is a parent knows what it means to raise a child, run after them, have to stand up to their whims. This man has to do everything doubled by 5.

She said that when they were little, she used a 6-seater stroller, but as they got older, the situation became unmanageable. When they were around people, the little ones wanted to get out and run, they cried and kept all 5 of them calm, for mum and dad, it was exhausting.

And this is how Jordan tried to find a solution to be able to go out with the family: the reins or as they are more commonly called, i leashes for children.

I don’t lose sight of them and I keep them safe when we are among many people.

When this father posted a video on social media while they were on a trip to an aquarium, he found himself flooded with criticism. The footage went around the world, quickly reaching beyond 3 million views.

I have been accused of treating my children like animals. Of having done too many, I should have done less if I wasn’t able to handle them. In short, feeling criticized and insulted by so many people was not pleasant.

Medical views on the Jordan Driskell affair

After much clamor, the expert in parenting and adolescent development intervened on the matter, Deborah Gilboa. The doctor wanted to give her opinion, underlining that the “leash for children” is a better option than having to stay at home.

The same opinion that was also expressed by another well-known doctor, the Doctor Gilboa, who called the reins a great tool for controlling small children in a crowd. Although, in his opinion, a big child should be able to listen to your parents.

In short, conflicting opinions have set the web on fire. What do you think about it?