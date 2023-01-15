This thick BMW was named the sports car of the year by a renowned German trade magazine. Cutlets!

Your reporter thinks back with melancholy on the days in that small part of Belgium that speaks German in the Ardennes. Unaware of any danger, whizzing down slopes on a mountain bike, moving stones in rivers, lighting fires in the evening and of course… Buying the Auto-Motor-und-Sport and/or Autobild at the local shop. It was the last few years before interwebz always and everywhere was a thing for everyone. So the German and British car magazines were a special pleasure.

Now both publications have withstood the test of time quite well. They (especially AM-und-S) have a good motorsport department and often interesting tests. Like, for example, the one between a 530d, 535d, D5 and M550d from a few years ago. Nice and nerdy comparing torque curves and throttle response and stuff. Nice work.

Just like autoblog, AutoBild also has a car of the year election. They take a more German approach and immediately make only thirteen categories. The most important of these, however, is of course that of the Sports Car of the Year. And the profit in that goes to… The BMW M4 Competition by AC Schnitzer for 2022. Those Jungs van schnitzel are of course very pleased with this award:

The whole AC Schnitzer team is very happy about this vote from the readers. What could be better than being chosen as the winner directly by expert readers? The BMW M4 Competition by AC Schnitzer in particular is also a car on which we very much enjoyed the work and the final result. Rainer Vogel, AC honcho

The Schnitzer may not owe the price so much to its looks, but to the fact that the tuned car crushes the standard one on the track. Logical in itself: compared to the standard BMW M4 competition, the AC Schnitzer has 100 hp more. And an old autoblog truth reads ‘no car gets worse from 100 hp more’.

However, the testers also noted that the chassis feels more dynamic. And that is quite impressive compared to a real M GmbH unit. @wouter also thought it was okay, as can be seen in the video below.

Then buy?

