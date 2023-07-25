‘Here is a sporty version of the Volkswagen Jetta’, VW America thought in 1984 sounded a bit dull. That’s why the Volkswagen marketing team decided to announce the Jetta GLI as ‘a GTI with a trunk’. Sounds a lot better, doesn’t it? Forty years after the introduction of the Jetta GLI, Volkswagen celebrates the faster sedan with a limited version.

The Jetta hasn’t been sold here for a while, unfortunately. Volkswagen builds 1,984 GLIs in three different colors. The version above carries the color ‘Pure Gray’. At the front is a 2.0-liter turbo engine that produces 231 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Americans can order the Jetta GLI with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic.

People who get in your car will know for sure that you don’t have a normal Jetta. Of course there is a reference to your special Jetta in the door frame, but also a label on the seats and the bottom of the cup holders refer to the limited version. There are also larger brakes than the standard Jetta, a limited-slip differential, adjustable dampers and a sports exhaust.

The price of the Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Volkswagen describes the Jetta GLI as an ‘accessible, German performance sedan’. How accessible? The Jetta with manual gearbox goes for $ 28,085, which is about 25,000 euros. For the GLI with automatic transmission you will have to pay $ 28,885 in America. Converted, that is about 26,000 euros. In the Netherlands you just have a Polo for that. It’s not fair.