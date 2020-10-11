Today is the 78th birthday of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In 1969, Amitabh started his journey in the acting world with the movie ‘Saat Hindustani’. On the occasion of his birthday, his fans part ways to wish him a birthday on his birthday. One such fan of Big B is from Gujarat. He is such a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan that he has more than 7000 pictures of Amitabh. He also plants 11 plants on Big B’s birthday every year.

Divyesh, who lives in Surat, Gujarat, has been collecting pictures of actor Amitabh Bachchan since 1999. Divyesh says, “I have collected over 7,000 photographs of Amit ji and met him on 10 occasions of my life. I plant 11 plants on his birthday every year.”

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, all the big personalities of Bollywood, from the common people of the country, are asking for his long life and wishing him in different ways.